Danilo Gallinari Reportedly to Decline Nuggets Contract Option, Test Free Agency

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets small forward Danilo Gallinari will decline his player option for the 2017-18 NBA season and become an unrestricted free agent, The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday.

Gallinari would've earned $16.1 million for next year if he exercised the option, per Spotrac.

The Denver Post's Nick Kosmider reported the Nuggets are open to working out a new deal:

The Vertical's Bobby Marks provided the financial particulars with regard to Denver potentially re-signing Gallinari:

The New York Knicks selected Gallinari with the sixth overall pick in 2008. He joined the Nuggets as part of the 2011 blockbuster trade featuring Carmelo Anthony, but he didn't fully come into his own until the past two years.

Gallinari averaged a career-high 19.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists during the 2015-16 season. While those numbers slightly dipped this past season—18.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists—he shot more efficiently than he had since his rookie year (44.7 percent overall and 38.9 percent from three).

In April, Nuggets general manager Tim Connelly said he considered Gallinari one of the pieces of the franchise's foundation, per Kosmider.

"Gallo has been a core piece of this team for a very long time," Connelly said. "We have a fantastic relationship, so we're always very up front and honest. If he opts out we'll figure out how we approach that. He's a guy who really enjoys Denver. He had a career year in a bunch of different statistical categories. He's a guy who we know very well, and he knows us very well. I think it will be a pretty easy approach when you have that type of relationship."

Meanwhile, Kosmider noted Gallinari confirmed his love for Denver following the season, but he wouldn't fully commit to staying with the Nuggets at the time.

"As you guys know, it's tough for me to leave Denver," Gallinari said. "It's my city. I love the city. I have a house here. After my career is over, Denver is going to be my city. It's very tough for me to leave, so we'll see."

The 28-year-old Italian likely hedged his bets because he knew the potential to score a lucrative contract in free agency would be a serious consideration without the presence of a long-term extension.

HoopsHype passed along a scouting report on the former Italian League MVP:

Gallinari's decision to opt out doesn't come as much of a surprise. He has played well enough over the past two seasons to score a massive contract as a free agent, and given his history of knee injuries, there's too much risk involved in him exercising the option and playing under a one-year deal.

The small forward could still return to Denver after testing the open market; based on his previous comments, it seems like that would be his preferred result. The Nuggets will face plenty of competition for an impact player in the midst of his peak seasons, though.