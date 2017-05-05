B/R Experts: Big-Game Predictions, May 5-9

12 of 12

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Diego Costa has the chance to write a bit of Chelsea history as relegation-threatened Middlesbrough head to town on Monday.

If the Spain international scores, he will become the third player to hit at least 20 Premier League goals for the Blues in multiple seasons. Didier Drogba and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink are the only other members of this club.

Costa has not been in his best form of late, though. He has two goals from his last seven games, but a move away in the summer seems likely so he will want to end with a bang.

Chelsea will guarantee becoming Premier League champions for the fifth time if they take at least nine points from their final four matches.

Under Antonio Conte they have won 18 of their 20 home matches, and only Liverpool and Crystal Palace have got the better of them. Meanwhile, it is possible Boro will be relegated if results go against them.

A home win is on the cards, and the only real question is how many goals Chelsea will win by.

Prediction: 3-0

First goalscorer: Diego Costa