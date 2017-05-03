Liverpool Announce Centenary Stand to Be Renamed Kenny Dalglish Stand

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool will rename the Centenary Stand at their Anfield home ground after club legend Kenny Dalglish, the club announced on Wednesday.

The Reds took to Twitter to share the news:

Per the club's official website, John W. Henry of club owners Fenway Sports Group explained the decision to rename the stand after Dalglish, which will be done to celebrate the Reds' 125th birthday.

"It is testament to Liverpool’s history and status that we are not lacking in truly great individuals, whose names could easily grace a stand at Anfield," Henry said. "But in Kenny Dalglish, we have a person who carries such immense significance to the fabric of this club, so it feels somewhat incumbent on us to recognise this in a manner that is befitting to the man."

Henry continued:

"He is unique, not just to Liverpool, but to the game in England as a whole, having achieved greatness as a player and then enjoyed such success as a manager. His record and trophies won on both fronts speak for themselves."

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

According to the statement, a date for the official ceremony hasn't been set yet, but it's expected to be at some point later this year.

Former Scotland international Dalglish played for Liverpool between 1977 and 1990, winning eight First Division titles and three European Cups during the Reds' most dominant stretch in their history.

He acted as player-manager for a spell and returned to the Anfield dugout in 2011, winning the League Cup in his second stint. For his contributions as both a player and manager, he ranks among the most popular figures in club history.