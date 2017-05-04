New York Giants' Remaining Post-Draft Priority List

1 of 5

If the Giants offense is to have any chance of improving last year's final rankings, the coaching staff must find the right combination up front to protect quarterback Eli Manning.

Both Reese and McAdoo have said there will be plenty of competition to look forward to, starting with the OTAs. When the dust settles, the Giants could have anywhere from two to three new starters at different positions.

The two positions that are definitely up for grabs are right guard and right tackle.

Last year, John Jerry and Marshall Newhouse were the opening day starters until Newhouse suffered a calf injury and was replaced by Bobby Hart at right tackle.

This year, the Giants re-signed Jerry, who had been an unrestricted free agent, but they lost Newhouse to the Raiders.

The Giants also added D.J. Fluker, cut by the Chargers; Adam Bisnowaty, a sixth-round draft pick they traded up to get; and a pair of undrafted free agents, Chad Wheeler of USC and Jessamen Dunker of Tennessee State.

While the battle takes place on the right side—McAdoo said this week that Fluker will compete at right guard, according to James Kratch of NJ Advance Media (h/t NJ.com)—the team has been preaching optimism for months that left tackle Ereck Flowers, who has struggled in his first two seasons as a pro, will be significantly improved in Year 3.

Regardless, McAdoo made no promises about anything when it came to the offensive line other than to let the competition play out.

"I don't have a set unit in mind," he said after the draft concluded. "I want to see how guys play, how they perform and how they work together. That is a big part of things."