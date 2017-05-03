Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott Led NFL Merchandise Sales for 2016-17 Season

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott were tops among NFL players in merchandise sales during the 2016 season.

As seen in this rundown of the top 25 from the NFLPA (h/t ESPN's Darren Rovell), Elliott and Prescott beat out a number of well-known stars:

As rookies, Elliott and Prescott helped lead the Cowboys to the NFC East title and the top regular-season record in the NFC.

Elliott and Prescott beat out New England Patriots quarterback and reigning Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady, as well as teammate Dez Bryant, who finished fourth on the list.

Dallas selected Elliott with the No. 4 overall pick out of Ohio State in the 2016 NFL draft, and he lived up to his status.

Elliott led the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards, while adding 15 rushing touchdowns and 32 receptions for 363 yards. He was named to the Pro Bowl and was a first-team All-Pro.

Less was expected out of Prescott after the Cowboys selected him in the fourth round out of Mississippi State.

A preseason injury to Tony Romo thrust Prescott into a starting role, and he thrived with 3,667 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and four interceptions. His passer rating of 104.9 was third in the NFL.

Prescott also showcased impressive mobility with 282 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

The young signal-caller won the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award with Elliott finishing second.

As the co-faces of America's Team, Prescott and Elliott are already legitimate superstars, and maintaining the level of success they achieved in 2016 will likely keep them near the top of the merchandise sales list for years.