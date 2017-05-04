6 Low-Cost Targets for Los Angeles Lakers in NBA Free Agency

1 of 6

Luke Walton intimately knows the full value of the three ball. During his two seasons spent as a Golden State Warriors assistant, he saw them pace the league in three-point makes and percentage, all while making a pair of NBA Finals appearances and snapping a 40-year title drought.

While he couldn't bring the Splash Brothers with him to SoCal, Walton did have a Warriors-esque offensive blueprint packed in his belongings.

"The floor should be spaced with free-flowing ball movement going side-to-side," Walton said in October, per Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News. "If you're a shooter and you're open, I want you to shoot it."

Problem is, there just aren't many shooters. The Lakers were, at best, mediocre outside—19th in makes, 22nd in percentage—and their top four marksmen are either already gone (Lou Williams, Jose Calderon) or entering free agency (Nick Young, Tyler Ennis).

D'Angelo Russell led the under-contract Lakers with a 35.2 three-point percentage. Reggie Bullock buried 38.4 percent of his long-range looks a year after converting 41.5 percent.

The former first-round pick took a while to find his NBA calling, but he made noticeable strides as a substitute sniper for the Detroit Pistons over the past two seasons. That said, they might not spend big to keep him. They'll have to take care of rising 3-and-D stud Kentavious Caldwell-Pope first, and former No. 8 pick Stanley Johnson should get the lion's share of developmental minutes on the wing.

Bullock has only played 147 games over four seasons. Even if his shooting attracts suitors, it's almost impossible to imagine his bidding getting out of hand.