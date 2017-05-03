Kentucky Derby 2017 Odds: Updated Lines and Favorites After Post Positions Draw

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

Always Dreaming and Classic Empire are the current favourites for the 2017 Kentucky Derby after the duo was given favorable post positions on Wednesday.

The former was drawn into Post 5, while Classic Empire will start toward outside in Post 14. The Derby will take place on Saturday.

Here's a look at the full draw and odds, courtesy of Oddschecker.com:

Kentucky Derby Field, Odds Post Horse Odds 1 Looking At Lee 20-1 2 Thunder Snow 14-1 3 Fast And Accurate 66-1 4 Untrapped 40-1 5 Always Dreaming 6-1 6 State Of Honor 25-1 7 Girvin 16-1 8 Hence 20-1 9 Irap 20-1 10 Gunnevera 14-1 11 Battle Of Midway 25-1 12 Sonneteer 33-1 13 J Boys Echo 40-1 14 Classic Empire 11-2 15 McCraken 10-1 16 Tapwrit 25-1 17 Irish War Cry 7-1 18 Gormley 14-1 19 Practical Joke 14-1 20 Patch 33-1 Oddschecker.com

USA Today Sports shared this graphic to illustrate which posts have been most favorable in the past:

The five slot is an excellent draw for Always Dreaming, the winner of the Florida Derby and one of the favorites in this year's field. USA Today's Dan Wolken believes the kind draw could lead to the top odds on the morning of the Derby:

On the other end of the spectrum are Irish War Cry and Gormley, who were handed the 17th and 18th posts respectively. Irish War Cry beat top contenders Gunnevera and Classic Empire at the Holy Bull Group 2 race earlier this year, but couldn't have gotten a worse draw in Wednesday.

Classic Empire was drawn into Post 14, an outside slot that has only produced two winners since 1930. With his closing speed, a spot on the outside and away from traffic isn't bad at all, and Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports predicts the colt will start the race with the best odds:

McCraken, another strong contender, will start from Post 15.