    Kentucky Derby 2017 Odds: Updated Lines and Favorites After Post Positions Draw

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2017

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 03: Horses exercise in the morning at Churchill Downs on May 3, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jon Durr/Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images)
    Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

    Always Dreaming and Classic Empire are the current favourites for the 2017 Kentucky Derby after the duo was given favorable post positions on Wednesday.

    The former was drawn into Post 5, while Classic Empire will start toward outside in Post 14. The Derby will take place on Saturday.

    Here's a look at the full draw and odds, courtesy of Oddschecker.com:

    Kentucky Derby Field, Odds
    PostHorseOdds
    1Looking At Lee20-1
    2Thunder Snow14-1
    3Fast And Accurate66-1
    4Untrapped40-1
    5Always Dreaming6-1
    6State Of Honor25-1
    7Girvin16-1
    8Hence20-1
    9Irap20-1
    10Gunnevera14-1
    11Battle Of Midway25-1
    12Sonneteer33-1
    13J Boys Echo40-1
    14Classic Empire11-2
    15McCraken10-1
    16Tapwrit25-1
    17Irish War Cry7-1
    18Gormley14-1
    19Practical Joke14-1
    20Patch33-1
    Oddschecker.com

    USA Today Sports shared this graphic to illustrate which posts have been most favorable in the past:

    The five slot is an excellent draw for Always Dreaming, the winner of the Florida Derby and one of the favorites in this year's field. USA Today's Dan Wolken believes the kind draw could lead to the top odds on the morning of the Derby:

    On the other end of the spectrum  are Irish War Cry and Gormley, who were handed the 17th and 18th posts respectively. Irish War Cry beat top contenders Gunnevera and Classic Empire at the Holy Bull Group 2 race earlier this year, but couldn't have gotten a worse draw in Wednesday.

    Classic Empire was drawn into Post 14, an outside slot that has only produced two winners since 1930. With his closing speed, a spot on the outside and away from traffic isn't bad at all, and Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports predicts the colt will start the race with the best odds:

    McCraken, another strong contender, will start from Post 15.