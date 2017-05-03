Kentucky Derby 2017 Odds: Updated Lines and Favorites After Post Positions Draw

Kentucky Derby 2017 Odds: Updated Lines and Favorites After Post Positions DrawMay 3, 2017
Always Dreaming and Classic Empire are the current favourites for the 2017 Kentucky Derby after the duo was given favorable post positions on Wednesday.
The former was drawn into Post 5, while Classic Empire will start toward outside in Post 14. The Derby will take place on Saturday.
Here's a look at the full draw and odds, courtesy of Oddschecker.com:
|Kentucky Derby Field, Odds
|Post
|Horse
|Odds
|1
|Looking At Lee
|20-1
|2
|Thunder Snow
|14-1
|3
|Fast And Accurate
|66-1
|4
|Untrapped
|40-1
|5
|Always Dreaming
|6-1
|6
|State Of Honor
|25-1
|7
|Girvin
|16-1
|8
|Hence
|20-1
|9
|Irap
|20-1
|10
|Gunnevera
|14-1
|11
|Battle Of Midway
|25-1
|12
|Sonneteer
|33-1
|13
|J Boys Echo
|40-1
|14
|Classic Empire
|11-2
|15
|McCraken
|10-1
|16
|Tapwrit
|25-1
|17
|Irish War Cry
|7-1
|18
|Gormley
|14-1
|19
|Practical Joke
|14-1
|20
|Patch
|33-1
USA Today Sports shared this graphic to illustrate which posts have been most favorable in the past:
USA TODAY Sports @USATODAYsports
The Kentucky Derby post-position draw show begins at 11 a.m. ET: https://t.co/FwUGqmzC4W https://t.co/gJR9SPItnc5/3/2017, 1:40:05 PM
The five slot is an excellent draw for Always Dreaming, the winner of the Florida Derby and one of the favorites in this year's field. USA Today's Dan Wolken believes the kind draw could lead to the top odds on the morning of the Derby:
Dan Wolken @DanWolken
Always Dreaming draws the No. 5 post position. Probably locks him in near or on the lead.5/3/2017, 3:10:19 PM
On the other end of the spectrum are Irish War Cry and Gormley, who were handed the 17th and 18th posts respectively. Irish War Cry beat top contenders Gunnevera and Classic Empire at the Holy Bull Group 2 race earlier this year, but couldn't have gotten a worse draw in Wednesday.
Classic Empire was drawn into Post 14, an outside slot that has only produced two winners since 1930. With his closing speed, a spot on the outside and away from traffic isn't bad at all, and Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports predicts the colt will start the race with the best odds:
Pat Forde @YahooForde
Likely favorite Classic Empire draws a favorable 14 post. Gunnevara fills out the field in 10.5/3/2017, 3:19:16 PM
McCraken, another strong contender, will start from Post 15.