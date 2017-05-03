Kentucky Derby 2017 Contenders: Favorites, Lineup Odds After Post Positions Draw

Garry Jones/Associated Press

The post positions have been drawn for the 2017 Kentucky Derby, as Always Dreaming and Classic Empire remain the favorites to capture glory at the Run for the Roses on Saturday.

Always Dreaming will line up on the prime fifth post on race day, while Classic Empire will stand in the tricky position at the 14th.

The horses positioned at the far end of the track are considered to carry a disadvantage for "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports."

Horse Races Now provided the post positions:

Here are the latest odds, according to Oddschecker:

2017 Kentucky Derby: Latest Odds Horse Odds Always Dreaming 6-1 Classic Empire 6-1 Irish War Cry 7-1 McCraken 11-1 Gunnevera 14-1 Practical Joke 14-1 Thunder Snow 14-1 Girvin 16-1 Gormley 16-1 Hence 20-1 Irap 20-1 Battle of Midway 25-1 State Of Honor 25-1 Tapwrit 25-1 Patch 33-1 Royal Mo 33-1 Sonneteer 33-1 J Boys Exho 40-1 Untrapped 40-1 Fast and Accurate 66-1 Oddschecker

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

History has proved that horses in the gates closest to the rails succeed at Louisville's Churchill Downs.

This should give Always Dreaming an advantage at the start of the race against the other favoured names.

USA Today Sports shared statistics explaining the best post to line up against:

The team behind Classic Empire will be disappointed to have drawn their position, as only two horses since 1930 have prevailed from the gate.

However, the horse is still hotly tipped to perform after a surge of form in recent weeks.

Once race-day arrives, it will be unsurprising to see punters wage their money on Always Dreaming, with nine previous winners racing from the fifth post.

Irish War Cry has been fancied in the early run-up to the Triple Crown showpiece, but the colt's draw on the 17th post will certainly affect its odds—no winner has ever won from the position, per USA Today Sports.