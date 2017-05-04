The Full 48 Podcast: Trail Blazers Coach Terry Stotts Defends His Star Backcourt

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers coach joined Bleacher Report's Howard Beck and Jordan Brenner on the Full 48 podcast to discuss the Blazers' up-and-down 2016-17 season, why his star-studded backcourt of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum are indeed compatible, the team's midseason acquisition of center Jusuf Nurkic, and the team's future, among many other topics.

On Portland's struggles out of the gate this year...

5:00 minute mark: "People will point to the contracts that were given out...consciously or subconsciously we didn't have the edge that we had at the end of the season. These are good guys and good workers, and I don't think the money went to their head. The sense of urgency we had that previous season, maybe we thought it was a little easier than what it really was."

On surprising midseason acquisition Jusuf Nurkic...

8:00: There's a lot of optimism about what Jusuf can do for us going forward. The last month and a half really showed what integral part he's going to be for our future."

On keeping Lillard and McCollum together...

10:30: The main reason to keep 'em together is they're both excellent players. I think Neil (Olshey) is on record that neither is going to be traded. They're a dynamic backcourt. They complement each other well. They score in different ways. C.J. has proven to be more than a capable backup point guard when Damian is out."

On Lillard and McCollum's place in the discussion of best backcourts in the NBA...

12:30: With what Klay and Steph have done, winning championships and getting to the Finals, you have to give them the edge, but what Dame and C.J. have done and what Wall and Beal have done are very comparable.

On the Golden State Warriors' dominant three-year stretch...

14:30: You look at the Bulls, they had two different three-year runs that were dominant, Celtics in the '80s, but I think this three-year stretch is incredible. San Antonio's been an excellent team for the last 20 years, but to do what this team has done over the last three years, win 73 games, to make it to the finals two years in a row and possibly a third...