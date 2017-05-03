Alexis Sanchez's Agent Rumoured to Have Begun Transfer Talks with Bayern Munich

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Alexis Sanchez could be on his way to Bayern Munich after the Arsenal forward's representative opened talks with the Bundesliga champions.

Alex Richards of The Mirror reported the German club "continue to lay the groundwork" to capture the player after Gunners boss Arsene Wenger refused to sell him to a Premier League opponent.

Bayern officials attended Arsenal's FA Cup semi-final triumph over Manchester City at Wembley Stadium, and they are keen to make Sanchez their primary signing during the summer transfer window, per Richards. The Chilean superstar has only 12 months remaining on his current deal, prompting a scramble for his potential signature.

Sanchez's agent Fernando Felicevich also represents countryman Arturo Vidal, who plays for Bayern. Felicevich negotiated Vidal's switch to Bavaria in 2015, according to Richards.