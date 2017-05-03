    Floyd Mayweather on Conor McGregor Upsetting Him: 'Anything Can Happen'

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: Floyd Mayweather JR speaks during a Frank Warren and Floyd Mayweather JR Press Conference at The Savoy Hotel on March 7, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
    Dan Mullan/Getty Images

    Floyd Mayweather will be a heavy favorite should he and Conor McGregor eventually meet in a boxing match, but the undefeated boxer doesn't necessarily believe he would be a lock to win.

    In an interview with TMZ Sports on Tuesday, Mayweather gave McGregor a fighting chance:

    "Money" suggested that McGregor's proficiency as a puncher in UFC could translate to the boxing world: "Every time he goes out there and defeats fighters, he's standing up. He's in a boxing position and he's beating fighters. ... Does he have a good chance of upsetting Floyd Mayweather? I can't say, but anything can happen in the sport of boxing."

    Mayweather also admitted that having been retired for nearly two years could work against him if the fight occurs: "I've been off for a couple years and I'm 40 years old now. So, I'm a lot older and he's still in his 20s and I'm in my 40s now. So that could play a major key, we don't know. And he's a heavy hitter."

    To Mayweather's point, McGregor is just 28 years of age, and 18 of his 21 career wins have come by way of knockout.

    Mayweather is a perfect 49-0 as a professional boxer, though, including 26 wins by knockout.

    His last knockout win came in 2011, however, which suggests he may have to outbox McGregor rather than engage in a slugfest during the potential bout.

    Both Mayweather and McGregor have expressed their public desire to make the fight happen due to its immense earning potential.

    While nothing is set in stone, UFC President Dana White said in April that he believes it will take place despite the finalization of a deal still being "not close," per Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie.com.