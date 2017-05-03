    Mario Balotelli Responds to Brendan Rodgers' Joke After Celtic Awards Evening

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2017

    ISTANBUL, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 26: Mario Balotelli of Liverpool looks across as Brendan Rodgers manager of Liverpool as he is substituted during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second leg match between Besiktas JK and Liverpool FC on February 26, 2015 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
    Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

    Mario Balotelli has responded to former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers' humorous comments that the Italian striker is the best player to have featured for him. 

    The current Celtic boss made the joke at his club's awards evening, according to Jack Austin of The Independent. 

    Balotelli scored just once in the Premier League for Rodgers during his spell with the Reds, but he was quick to respond via his official Twitter account:

    Balotelli has recaptured his form since leaving Anfield, and his current stint at Nice has seen him score 14 goals in 18 Ligue 1 starts.

    The Italian has helped the French club climb the standings, and they sit only behind Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain.