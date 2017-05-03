Mario Balotelli Responds to Brendan Rodgers' Joke After Celtic Awards Evening

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Mario Balotelli has responded to former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers' humorous comments that the Italian striker is the best player to have featured for him.

The current Celtic boss made the joke at his club's awards evening, according to Jack Austin of The Independent.

Balotelli scored just once in the Premier League for Rodgers during his spell with the Reds, but he was quick to respond via his official Twitter account:

Balotelli has recaptured his form since leaving Anfield, and his current stint at Nice has seen him score 14 goals in 18 Ligue 1 starts.

The Italian has helped the French club climb the standings, and they sit only behind Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain.