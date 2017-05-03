    Eli Manning 'Needs to Do His Job,' Not Develop Davis Webb, Per Ben McAdoo

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2017

    GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 8: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants scrambles in the second quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

    The New York Giants selected a potential successor to quarterback Eli Manning in the form of Davis Webb during the NFL draft, but head coach Ben McAdoo wants Manning to focus solely on playing winning football.

    According to Dan Duggan of NJ.com, McAdoo expressed his belief that it isn't Manning's responsibility to help groom Webb: "Eli needs to do his job. He needs to focus on getting ready to go out and play at a high level this year and being a good teammate like he always is. I'm sure the young guy is going to have some questions for him, but it's not Eli's job to get anybody ready to play this season and it's not Eli's job to go out and develop another quarterback. That's not in his job description. His job is to prepare and perform."

    While the G-Men spent a third-round pick on the former California signal-caller, there are apparently no hard feelings on Manning's part.

    Per Steve Serby of the New York Post, Webb's father, Matt Webb, said that Manning called the younger Webb to welcome him to the team after he was drafted.

    Although Manning is getting up there in age at 36, the two-time Super Bowl winner is the current NFL iron man with 211 consecutive starts, including the playoffs.

    He also continues to produce on the field, as he registered his third consecutive 4,000-yard passing season last year to go with 26 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

    Manning already had some good weapons surrounding him last season, but the Giants front office has continued to build around him by signing veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall and selecting tight end Evan Engram in the first round of the draft.

    Webb may well be the player who takes over for Manning when he steps away from the game, but the Giants are coming off a playoff season, and the team's primary focus is on getting back to that point in 2017.