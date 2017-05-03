Chelsea's Biggest Transfer Steals of the Past 10 Years

0 of 5

When Chelsea fans think about the transfer market this past decade or so, they're often hit with a sense of regret.

With the backing of Roman Abramovich, the club have been able to spend millions as they attempt to compete with Europe's elite, but there have been some high-profile duds along the way.

Costing £50 million in January 2011, Fernando Torres is the most painful example. The Spaniard's price tag came with a promise of goals and glory, but he failed to live up to the hype and eventually left with a whimper on a free transfer.

There are others, too, including the £18 million Yuri Zhirkov and £26.1 million Juan Cuadrado. All have been disappointments in Chelsea colours.

For every disappointment, though, there are those who buck the trend. Despite those expensive failures, Chelsea have found real value in the transfer market, signing some big names for a lot less than you may expect.

We're talking Champions League winners, Premier League winners and those seen as being among the elite in their position.

So, rewinding the clock by 10 years, Bleacher Report looks at some of the biggest and best transfer steals Chelsea have made since the start of the 2006/07 campaign.