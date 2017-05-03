    Charles Oakley Says Carmelo Anthony Should Leave Knicks in TMZ Interview

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks walks off the court after the 114-113 win over the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden on April 12, 2017 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    New York Knicks legend Charles Oakley said Tuesday that current Knicks star Carmelo Anthony should try to get out of the organization during the offseason.

    TMZ Sports passed along comments from Oakley, whom security forced out of Madison Square Garden during a game this season, and he thinks it's time for Anthony to move on.

    "I think he just needs to get out of New York," he said. "This city is just you know, so much going on with management. You know, you deserve better but you have to speak up for yourself."

    The 53-year-old former Knicks forward was forcibly removed from the stands during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers in February. Mike Vorkunov of the New York Times reported he faced four misdemeanor charges in the case: three counts of third-degree assault and one count of criminal trespass.

    Rebecca Rosenberg of the New York Post noted some witnesses claimed Oakley was heckling Knicks owner James Dolan before being asked to leave. He downplayed those reports following an April court appearance for an arraignment hearing.

    "My thing is, I was there only five minutes and he said I did all this, I did all that," Oakley said. "I don't know what's going to happen. I always try to treat people with respect and I just don't know. I got three assault cases for no reason."

    Meanwhile, Anthony's future is up in the air heading into the summer.

    Knicks president Phil Jackson publicly stated last month he felt it was time for the sides to go their separate ways, per Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press.

    "We have not been able to win with him on the court at this time and I think the direction with our team is that he is a player that would be better off somewhere else and using his talent somewhere he can win or chase that championship," he said.

    Anthony is in complete control of the situation, though. His current contract has one more guaranteed season and a player option for the 2018-19 campaign. It also features a no-trade clause, giving him the right to decline any deal the Knicks may attempt.