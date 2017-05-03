FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 33, in-Form Player Cards Announced

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Chelsea duo Diego Costa and Gary Cahill both make it into FIFA's Ultimate Team of the Week 33 after turning in some crucial displays for the Blues in the Premier League.

Costa grabbed a brace in the 4-2 win over Southampton, a game in which Cahill also netted; the latter then when on to score a vital second in a 3-0 win for Chelsea at Goodison Park, putting the Blues a big step closer to Premier League glory.

Elsewhere, Emre Can's wonder goal for Liverpool on Monday in the 1-0 win over Watford sees him get an upgrade. Meanwhile, James Rodriguez is in following a fine performance in Real Madrid's 6-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna last Wednesday, scoring twice.

Read on for the full details of this Team of the Week selection and a reminder of how three members of the starting XI secured their spot.

FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 33 Starting XI OVR N Position New League Club Nationality Andrea Consigli 83 85 > 86 GK Serie A Sassuolo Italy Gary Cahill 83 85 CB Premier League Chelsea England Kalidou Koulibaly 83 86 > 87 CB Serie A Napoli Senegal Nabil Dirar 76 81 RM RB Ligue 1 Monaco Morocco James Rodriguez 87 88 CAM CM La Liga Real Madrid Colombia Andre Gomes 83 85 CM RM La Liga Barcelona Portugal Emre Can 80 85 > 86 CM Premier League Liverpool Germany Diego Costa 86 87 > 88 > 90 ST Premier League Chelsea Spain Kevin Gameiro 83 85 > 86 > 87 ST La Liga Atletico Madrid France Florian Thauvin 81 84 > 86 > 87 > 88 RM RW Ligue 1 Marseille France Guido Burgstaller 75 81 > 84 ST Bundesliga Schalke 04 Austria Substitutes Timo Horn 82 84 GK Bundesliga Koln Germany David Junca 75 81 LB La Liga Eibar Spain Ivelin Popov 79 82 CAM Russian Premier League Spartak Moscow Bulgaria Ricardo Pereira 78 82 > 84 RB RM Ligue 1 Nice Portugal Halil Altintop 76 81 CAM Bundesliga Augsburg Turkey Samuel Eto'o 81 82 > 84 > 86 ST Super Lig Antalyaspor Cameroon Bas Dost 80 83 > 85 > 86 > 87 ST Primeira Liga Sporting CP Netherlands Reserves Thomas Strakosha 64 64 GK Serie A Lazio Albania Magnus Eriksson 69 72 RM Allsvenskan Djurgardens IF Sweden Raul Ruidiaz 73 74 ST Liga MX Monarcas Morelia Peru Liam Boyce 67 72 ST SPL Ross County Northern Ireland Andrija Pavlovic 61 64 ST Danish Superliga Copenhagen Serbia EA Sports

Diego Costa, Chelsea

Although he's not been at his best since the turn of the year, Costa produced a big performance for Chelsea last week against Southampton.

The forward was a battering ram at the point of the attack, bullying the Saints back four and bringing others into the game. He was unstoppable, finishing the game with a deserved two goals and an assist too.

It was a game in which the forward also scored his 50th Premier League goal for Chelsea. As noted by Sky Sports Statto, Costa brought up his half-century in quick time:

Since speculation about a possible move gathered pace in January Costa has looked a little distracted. Indeed, in the recent clash with Manchester United, that the Blues lost 2-0, he appeared agitated and out of touch. But with the finishing line in sight for Chelsea, his appetite is back.

The result is a pretty formidable upgrade for the Spain international, rated at 90 overall. With shooting and physicality both rated at 93, stopping him will be undesirable challenge.

Gary Cahill, Chelsea

Of all of the star performers for Chelsea this season, Cahill has arguably been the most unheralded. But he's proved his worth in a crucial week for the Blues.

The centre-back put Chelsea 2-1 ahead against Southampton in the contest, giving the team the confidence to kick on. Then, at Everton at the weekend, Cahill struck Chelsea's second goal to effectively end the game, capitalising on a howler from Maarten Stekelenburg.

The two goals mean the defender has six in the Premier League this season. While Cahill has been prolific for the Blues in 2016-17, as Liam Twomey of ESPN FC recalled, so often he's struck big goals too:

As well as being an attacking threat, Cahill has also been a key part of the back three, doing a fine job as the left centre-back. Additionally, he helped the Blues keep Everton's Romelu Lukaku, the Premier League's top scorer, very quiet with a commanding display.

Cahill sees his overall rating rise to 85 as a result of his excellent week, with his defending attribute of 87 among the best on offer in those centre-backs from English football's top flight.

Emre Can, Liverpool

In what was an otherwise poor 90 minutes of football, Can's stunning overhead kick from the edge of the penalty area was a moment to savour at Vicarage Road.

The German ambled forward and was picked out by Lucas Leiva on the run. With the ball in the air and behind him, Can adjusted his feet, launched himself into the air and executed a superb overhead kick. It was a goal worthy of winning any game, and it was enough to give the visitors three points.

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet hailed Can's brilliant strike:

While moments of such flamboyance are not typical of Can, his goal was illustrative of a footballer who has been operating with confidence.

With Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana absent in recent weeks, the former Bayer Leverkusen man has really stepped up in the middle of the park. Suddenly, Can looks like he's going to be a difficult man to dislodge from the Liverpool XI.