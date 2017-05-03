    FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 33, in-Form Player Cards Announced

    Chelsea duo Diego Costa and Gary Cahill both make it into FIFA's Ultimate Team of the Week 33 after turning in some crucial displays for the Blues in the Premier League.

    Costa grabbed a brace in the 4-2 win over Southampton, a game in which Cahill also netted; the latter then when on to score a vital second in a 3-0 win for Chelsea at Goodison Park, putting the Blues a big step closer to Premier League glory.

    Elsewhere, Emre Can's wonder goal for Liverpool on Monday in the 1-0 win over Watford sees him get an upgrade. Meanwhile, James Rodriguez is in following a fine performance in Real Madrid's 6-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna last Wednesday, scoring twice.

    Read on for the full details of this Team of the Week selection and a reminder of how three members of the starting XI secured their spot.

    FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 33
    Starting XIOVRNPositionNewLeagueClubNationality
    Andrea Consigli8385 > 86GKSerie ASassuoloItaly
    Gary Cahill8385CBPremier LeagueChelseaEngland
    Kalidou Koulibaly8386 > 87CBSerie ANapoliSenegal
    Nabil Dirar7681RMRBLigue 1MonacoMorocco
    James Rodriguez8788CAMCMLa LigaReal MadridColombia
    Andre Gomes8385CMRMLa LigaBarcelonaPortugal
    Emre Can8085 > 86CMPremier LeagueLiverpoolGermany
    Diego Costa8687 > 88 > 90STPremier LeagueChelseaSpain
    Kevin Gameiro8385 > 86 > 87STLa LigaAtletico MadridFrance
    Florian Thauvin8184 > 86 > 87 > 88RMRWLigue 1MarseilleFrance
    Guido Burgstaller7581 > 84STBundesligaSchalke 04Austria
    Substitutes
    Timo Horn8284GKBundesligaKolnGermany
    David Junca7581LBLa LigaEibarSpain
    Ivelin Popov7982CAMRussian Premier LeagueSpartak MoscowBulgaria
    Ricardo Pereira7882 > 84RBRMLigue 1NicePortugal
    Halil Altintop7681CAMBundesligaAugsburgTurkey
    Samuel Eto'o8182 > 84 > 86STSuper LigAntalyasporCameroon
    Bas Dost8083 > 85 > 86 > 87STPrimeira LigaSporting CPNetherlands
    Reserves
    Thomas Strakosha6464GKSerie ALazioAlbania
    Magnus Eriksson6972RMAllsvenskanDjurgardens IFSweden
    Raul Ruidiaz7374STLiga MXMonarcas MoreliaPeru
    Liam Boyce6772STSPLRoss CountyNorthern Ireland
    Andrija Pavlovic6164STDanish SuperligaCopenhagenSerbia
    Diego Costa, Chelsea

    Although he's not been at his best since the turn of the year, Costa produced a big performance for Chelsea last week against Southampton.

    The forward was a battering ram at the point of the attack, bullying the Saints back four and bringing others into the game. He was unstoppable, finishing the game with a deserved two goals and an assist too.

    It was a game in which the forward also scored his 50th Premier League goal for Chelsea. As noted by Sky Sports Statto, Costa brought up his half-century in quick time:

    Since speculation about a possible move gathered pace in January Costa has looked a little distracted. Indeed, in the recent clash with Manchester United, that the Blues lost 2-0, he appeared agitated and out of touch. But with the finishing line in sight for Chelsea, his appetite is back.

    The result is a pretty formidable upgrade for the Spain international, rated at 90 overall. With shooting and physicality both rated at 93, stopping him will be undesirable challenge.

    Gary Cahill, Chelsea

    Of all of the star performers for Chelsea this season, Cahill has arguably been the most unheralded. But he's proved his worth in a crucial week for the Blues.

    The centre-back put Chelsea 2-1 ahead against Southampton in the contest, giving the team the confidence to kick on. Then, at Everton at the weekend, Cahill struck Chelsea's second goal to effectively end the game, capitalising on a howler from Maarten Stekelenburg.

    The two goals mean the defender has six in the Premier League this season. While Cahill has been prolific for the Blues in 2016-17, as Liam Twomey of ESPN FC recalled, so often he's struck big goals too:

    As well as being an attacking threat, Cahill has also been a key part of the back three, doing a fine job as the left centre-back. Additionally, he helped the Blues keep Everton's Romelu Lukaku, the Premier League's top scorer, very quiet with a commanding display.

    Cahill sees his overall rating rise to 85 as a result of his excellent week, with his defending attribute of 87 among the best on offer in those centre-backs from English football's top flight.

    Emre Can, Liverpool

    In what was an otherwise poor 90 minutes of football, Can's stunning overhead kick from the edge of the penalty area was a moment to savour at Vicarage Road.

    The German ambled forward and was picked out by Lucas Leiva on the run. With the ball in the air and behind him, Can adjusted his feet, launched himself into the air and executed a superb overhead kick. It was a goal worthy of winning any game, and it was enough to give the visitors three points.

    Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet hailed Can's brilliant strike:

    While moments of such flamboyance are not typical of Can, his goal was illustrative of a footballer who has been operating with confidence.

    With Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana absent in recent weeks, the former Bayer Leverkusen man has really stepped up in the middle of the park. Suddenly, Can looks like he's going to be a difficult man to dislodge from the Liverpool XI.