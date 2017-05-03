Kentucky Derby 2017 Post Positions: Complete Listing for Every Horse

Kentucky Derby 2017 Post Positions: Complete Listing for Every HorseMay 3, 2017
Post positions for the 2017 Kentucky Derby were drawn Wednesday morning at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The 143rd running of the year's first Triple Crown race is set for Saturday evening at the famed track known for its picturesque twin spires.
Always Dreaming, Classic Empire, Gunnevera, McCraken and Irish War Cry headline the wide-open 20-horse field set to compete in the Run for the Roses. They will contend for a $2 million purse, which includes a $1.24 million payout for the winner's connections.
Let's check out how the entire field shapes up following Wednesday's post draw. That's followed by a look at all of the important details for the event and an early preview of what should be the most competitive Kentucky Derby in years.
2017 Kentucky Derby Field
|2017 Kentucky Derby: Complete Order After Post Draw
|Post
|Horse
|Jockey
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Lookin At Lee
|Corey Lanerie
|Steve Asmussen
|20-1
|2
|Thunder Snow
|Christophe Soumillon
|Saeed bin Suroor
|20-1
|3
|Fast and Accurate
|Channing Hill
|Mike Maker
|50-1
|4
|Untrapped
|Ricardo Santana Jr.
|Steve Asmussen
|30-1
|5
|Always Dreaming
|John Velazquez
|Todd Pletcher
|5-1
|6
|State of Honor
|Jose Lezcano
|Mark Casse
|30-1
|7
|Girvin
|Mike Smith
|Joe Sharp
|15-1
|8
|Hence
|Florent Geroux
|Steve Asmussen
|15-1
|9
|Irap
|Mario Gutierrez
|Doug O’Neill
|20-1
|10
|Gunnevera
|Javier Castellano
|Antonio Sano
|15-1
|11
|Battle of Midway
|Flavien Prat
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|30-1
|12
|Sonneteer
|Kent Desormeaux
|Keith Desormeaux
|50-1
|13
|J Boys Echo
|Luis Saez
|Dale Romans
|20-1
|14
|Classic Empire
|Julien Leparoux
|Mark Casse
|4-1
|15
|McCraken
|Brian Hernandez Jr.
|Ian Wilkes
|5-1
|16
|Tapwrit
|Jose Ortiz
|Todd Pletcher
|20-1
|17
|Irish War Cry
|Rajiv Maragh
|Graham Motion
|6-1
|18
|Gormley
|Victor Espinoza
|John Shirreffs
|15-1
|19
|Practical Joke
|Joel Rosario
|Chad Brown
|20-1
|20
|Patch
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Todd Pletcher
|30-1
|AE
|Royal Mo
|Gary Stevens
|John Shirreffs
|20-1
|AE
|Master Plan
|John Velazquez
|Todd Pletcher
|50-1
Viewing Information
Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky
Post Time: Saturday, May 6 at 6:34 p.m. ET
Watch: NBC
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live
Race Preview
While the Kentucky Derby always holds a special place on the American sports calendar, it's lost a little bit of its mystique in recent years due to unusually top-heavy results. Four consecutive times the favorite has crossed the finished line first, dating back to Orb in 2013.
The high number of horses with a realistic chance of winning this year's race means there's a good chance that streak will come to an end Saturday.
Always Dreaming could break from the gate as the favorite thanks to a late surge that included breaking his maiden at Gulfstream Park in March and winning one of the top races on the prep schedule, the Grade I Florida Derby, in April.
There have been some concerns about his overeager workouts leading up to the race. On Tuesday, trainer Todd Pletcher told Alicia Wincze Hughes of BloodHorse they have been getting him under control and having a little extra spunk is better than the alternative.
"The horse is moving fantastic. We want to be able to control that energy and I think we've made big strides in doing that overnight," he said. "I would much rather be in this position than to come in with a horse not feeling good or hanging his head."
Always Dreaming is one of several promising hopefuls heading into the Derby, but the race doesn't have a dominant horse like other recent editions.
Classic Empire has three impressive victories in his last four starts, the Breeders' Futurity Stakes, Breeders' Cup Juvenile and Arkansas Derby—all Grade I races. He had a mundane showing in the Grade II Holy Bull Stakes in his penultimate warmup race, though.
Gunnevera showcased his potential with a win in March's Fountain of Youth Stakes, but he finished third to Always Dreaming and State of Honor in the Florida Derby.
Irish War Cry has won four of his five career starts, including a terrific showing in the Holy Bull Stakes to edge Gunnevera and Classic Empire. He endured an off day en route to a seventh-place showing in the Fountain of Youth Stakes, however.
Then there's Girvin and Gormley, who sandwiched Classic Empire by finishing in first and third place respectively in the prep-race standings, and McCraken. They aren't the betting favorite because, like the other contenders, there are flaws on their resumes, too.
Former Providence Journal columnist Jim Donaldson noted the weather could throw an additional wrench into an already tricky race to handicap:
All told, after a stretch of Kentucky Derby races where the best horse never relinquished the spotlight, Saturday's battle should be a lot more thrilling. It's going to take a truly special effort for any of the contenders to run away from such a well-rounded, competitive field.
In other words, the Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports should live up to its moniker this year.