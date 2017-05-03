    Kentucky Derby 2017 Post Positions: Complete Listing for Every Horse

    Post positions for the 2017 Kentucky Derby were drawn Wednesday morning at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The 143rd running of the year's first Triple Crown race is set for Saturday evening at the famed track known for its picturesque twin spires.

    Always Dreaming, Classic Empire, Gunnevera, McCraken and Irish War Cry headline the wide-open 20-horse field set to compete in the Run for the Roses. They will contend for a $2 million purse, which includes a $1.24 million payout for the winner's connections.

    Let's check out how the entire field shapes up following Wednesday's post draw. That's followed by a look at all of the important details for the event and an early preview of what should be the most competitive Kentucky Derby in years.

          

    2017 Kentucky Derby Field

    2017 Kentucky Derby: Complete Order After Post Draw
    PostHorseJockeyTrainerOdds
    1Lookin At LeeCorey LanerieSteve Asmussen20-1
    2Thunder SnowChristophe SoumillonSaeed bin Suroor20-1
    3Fast and AccurateChanning HillMike Maker50-1
    4UntrappedRicardo Santana Jr.Steve Asmussen30-1
    5Always DreamingJohn VelazquezTodd Pletcher5-1
    6State of HonorJose LezcanoMark Casse30-1
    7GirvinMike SmithJoe Sharp15-1
    8HenceFlorent GerouxSteve Asmussen15-1
    9IrapMario GutierrezDoug O’Neill20-1
    10GunneveraJavier CastellanoAntonio Sano15-1
    11Battle of MidwayFlavien PratJerry Hollendorfer30-1
    12SonneteerKent DesormeauxKeith Desormeaux50-1
    13J Boys EchoLuis SaezDale Romans20-1
    14Classic EmpireJulien LeparouxMark Casse4-1
    15McCrakenBrian Hernandez Jr.Ian Wilkes5-1
    16TapwritJose OrtizTodd Pletcher20-1
    17Irish War CryRajiv MaraghGraham Motion6-1
    18GormleyVictor EspinozaJohn Shirreffs15-1
    19Practical JokeJoel RosarioChad Brown20-1
    20PatchTyler GaffalioneTodd Pletcher30-1
    AERoyal MoGary StevensJohn Shirreffs20-1
    AEMaster PlanJohn VelazquezTodd Pletcher50-1
    Viewing Information

    Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

    Post Time: Saturday, May 6 at 6:34 p.m. ET

    Watch: NBC

    Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

    Tickets: ScoreBig.com

        

    Race Preview

    While the Kentucky Derby always holds a special place on the American sports calendar, it's lost a little bit of its mystique in recent years due to unusually top-heavy results. Four consecutive times the favorite has crossed the finished line first, dating back to Orb in 2013.

    The high number of horses with a realistic chance of winning this year's race means there's a good chance that streak will come to an end Saturday.

    Always Dreaming could break from the gate as the favorite thanks to a late surge that included breaking his maiden at Gulfstream Park in March and winning one of the top races on the prep schedule, the Grade I Florida Derby, in April.

    There have been some concerns about his overeager workouts leading up to the race. On Tuesday, trainer Todd Pletcher told Alicia Wincze Hughes of BloodHorse they have been getting him under control and having a little extra spunk is better than the alternative.

    "The horse is moving fantastic. We want to be able to control that energy and I think we've made big strides in doing that overnight," he said. "I would much rather be in this position than to come in with a horse not feeling good or hanging his head."

    Always Dreaming is one of several promising hopefuls heading into the Derby, but the race doesn't have a dominant horse like other recent editions.

    Classic Empire has three impressive victories in his last four starts, the Breeders' Futurity Stakes, Breeders' Cup Juvenile and Arkansas Derby—all Grade I races. He had a mundane showing in the Grade II Holy Bull Stakes in his penultimate warmup race, though.

    Gunnevera showcased his potential with a win in March's Fountain of Youth Stakes, but he finished third to Always Dreaming and State of Honor in the Florida Derby.

    Irish War Cry has won four of his five career starts, including a terrific showing in the Holy Bull Stakes to edge Gunnevera and Classic Empire. He endured an off day en route to a seventh-place showing in the Fountain of Youth Stakes, however.

    Then there's Girvin and Gormley, who sandwiched Classic Empire by finishing in first and third place respectively in the prep-race standings, and McCraken. They aren't the betting favorite because, like the other contenders, there are flaws on their resumes, too.

    Former Providence Journal columnist Jim Donaldson noted the weather could throw an additional wrench into an already tricky race to handicap:

    All told, after a stretch of Kentucky Derby races where the best horse never relinquished the spotlight, Saturday's battle should be a lot more thrilling. It's going to take a truly special effort for any of the contenders to run away from such a well-rounded, competitive field.

    In other words, the Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports should live up to its moniker this year.   