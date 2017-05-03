Miles Plumlee Underwent Knee Surgery, 6-8 Week Recovery Expected

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets announced Wednesday that center Miles Plumlee underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

He is expected to need between six and eight weeks to recover from the procedure.

The Hornets acquired Plumlee in February as part of a trade that sent Spencer Hawes and Roy Hibbert to the Milwaukee Bucks.

In 13 games for the Hornets, the former first-round pick out of Duke averaged 2.4 points and 3.2 rebounds.

On the season he put up 2.5 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest, which represented his worst production since his rookie campaign in 2012-13.

Plumlee's statistical output has dropped off since registering 8.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game with the Phoenix Suns in 2013-14.

Despite that, he is playing under a contract that will pay him $12.5 million per season through 2019-20, according to Spotrac.

Plumlee is currently second on the Hornets' depth chart at center behind starter Tyler Zeller.