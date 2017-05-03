Francesco Totti to Retire at End of Season and Become Roma Director, Says Monchi

TIZIANA FABI/Getty Images

Francesco Totti will hang up his boots this summer and become a director at Roma, according to Giallorossi sporting director Monchi.

Per Football Italia, he said: "In terms of Totti, I already knew that there was an agreement with the club that this would be his final year as a player, then he'd start as a director. Francesco is Roma, I want to be as close to him as possible. I'd love to learn even one per cent of the huge amount that he knows."

The 40-year-old has spent his entire career with Roma and his contract with the club expires at the end of the season.



