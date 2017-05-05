Lima Arrested During Brazilian Football Match After Alleged Kidnapping

David Madison/Getty Images

Sapucaiense footballer Marlon Natanael de Lima Alexandre was arrested on Wednesday during his team's match in the Campeonato Gaucho Second Division over allegations he was involved in a kidnapping.

As reported by Sports Illustrated, the 21-year-old, known as Lima, was sat on the bench during the game against Farroupilha when he was approached and eventually detained by authorities at the Arthur Mesquita Dias Stadium.

Here's a look at the moment he was placed under arrest by police:

According to a local outlet, Gaucha (h/t SI) Lima was wanted on four different arrest warrants, one of which is a link to the kidnapping of a 67-year-old woman in October. The kidnappers are said to have used her bank card to make purchases to the value of $1,400.

Eduardo Matos of Gaucha provided the following image of the youngster in handcuffs:

As reported by Thomas Bristow of the Daily Mirror, Porto Allegre police commissioner Cesar Carrion confirmed the reasons behind the arrest.

"He was under investigation by our authorities for the kidnapping of a person, inside of a shopping centre, who was being held while they used this person's credit card to make purchases," he revealed. "The arrest took place quietly inside the stadium, the club have no connection with the crimes, and even the directors collaborated with the police at the time of the arrest."

Per SI, the authorities were said to have been unaware of Lima's whereabouts until they discovered he represented Sapucaiense.

The club president described the arrest as "a sad surprise."