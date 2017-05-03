WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from May 2

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

With weeks to go until Backlash on the WWE Network, SmackDown Live continued to build the Superstars and rivalries that will play a key role in that night's presentation and the result was a few winners, and one noticeable loser, from Tuesday's USA Network broadcast.

The biggest loser was, without a shadow of a doubt, No. 1 contender to the WWE Championship, Jinder Mahal. The longtime enhancement talent one again suffered from detrimental booking that only makes it more difficult for fans to buy him in the main event role.

The biggest winners of the night included tag team No. 1 contenders Breezango, SmackDown women's champion Naomi and brand new United States champion Kevin Owens, all of whom set themselves up for significant roles with SmackDown Live come May 21.

Why did those Superstars earn the status they did, be it positive or negative?

Find out now with this exclusive recap of Tuesday's show.