WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from May 2

WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from May 2May 3, 2017
With weeks to go until Backlash on the WWE Network, SmackDown Live continued to build the Superstars and rivalries that will play a key role in that night's presentation and the result was a few winners, and one noticeable loser, from Tuesday's USA Network broadcast.
The biggest loser was, without a shadow of a doubt, No. 1 contender to the WWE Championship, Jinder Mahal. The longtime enhancement talent one again suffered from detrimental booking that only makes it more difficult for fans to buy him in the main event role.
The biggest winners of the night included tag team No. 1 contenders Breezango, SmackDown women's champion Naomi and brand new United States champion Kevin Owens, all of whom set themselves up for significant roles with SmackDown Live come May 21.
Why did those Superstars earn the status they did, be it positive or negative?
Find out now with this exclusive recap of Tuesday's show.
Winners: Breezango
A week ago, Breezango won the Beat the Clock Challenge to earn a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match against The Usos at Backlash on May 21.
Tuesday night, WWE Creative gave Tyler Breeze and Fandango the opportunity to get their Fashion Police gimmick over via pretaped segment in the vein of Law & Order. As the two performers had done so many times in the past, they performed up to the moment, delivering a brief two-minute comedic bit that was great for a few laughs and gave fans a taste of what their act is all about.
Truth be told, the duo has been so underutilized and mishandled over the last six months that fans have never truly gotten the full gist of what the immensely underrated performers were trying to accomplish with their team.
In a world of overly serious competitors, they are a comedic throwback to the Attitude Era tandems that wanted simply to entertain. They are funny, over-the-top and a welcome addition to a tag team division lacking character.
They showed as much Tuesday night and hopefully, will have the opportunity to do so many times in the future.
Loser: Jinder Mahal
The only loser from Tuesday's extraordinary episode of SmackDown Live is the one Superstar who desperately needed to benefit, the No. 1 contender to the WWE Championship, Jinder Mahal.
If WWE Creative is hellbent on pushing The Maharaja as a legitimate contender to wrestling's most coveted prize, it needs to go all-in and book him as strongly as possible. None of the half-hearted nonsense that sees him need help from The Singh Brothers to beat Sami Zayn, a Superstar it seems everyone has beaten in the last six months.
Mahal cheating to beat Zayn does not inspire fans to believe in him as a credible opponent for Randy Orton. No, it lends legitimacy to their beliefs that he is a placeholder of sorts. That he has yet to score a single convincing victory without some sort of help only enhances that feeling.
Not every heel has to compile a string of dominant victories that sees them run over the competition like a Braun Strowman or Nia Jax but someone like Mahal, who for so long was presented as a glorified jobber, needs to convince fans he belongs in the spot he is in.
Relying on The Singh Brothers to beat a guy even The Miz has pinned cleanly is not the way to do it.
Winner: Kevin Owens
Kevin Owens was incensed over his loss of the United States Championship at Sunday's Payback pay-per-view. Tuesday, he invoked his rematch clause and set out not only to regain his title but, more importantly, to put an end to the personal vendetta between him and Chris Jericho.
He did both of those things, first bringing an end to Jericho's 48-hour title reign, then pummeling his rival and leaving him in need of medical attention.
It was a fine way to write Jericho off of television but, even better, it was an extraordinary way to reintroduce the dangerous, violent Owens to the WWE Universe rather than the comical "New Face of America" persona he was rolling with for a month or so.
Owens is best when he meshes the violence and rage with his sarcastic humor. Finding the fine line between the two is exactly what WWE Creative should be focused on.
The quality of his performances when that is the case is exponentially better than when he is too much of one and not enough of the other. The proof is in Tuesday's performance.
Winner: Naomi
Naomi may have suffered the pin that cost her and Charlotte a victory against Carmella and Natalya but her performance leading to that moment was spectacular.
Left alone to battle her opponents when it was revealed that Charlotte had been attacked backstage, Natalya put forth a valiant effort as she attempted to win what was essentially a Handicap match. When Charlotte emerged from the locker room and immediately found herself beaten down and isolated, Naomi was the recipient of the hot tag.
The champion exploded into the match and showed that trademark energy that she brings to every performance. She showcased resiliency and heart the likes of which are reserved for the top babyfaces in WWE.
She twice came moments away from defeating her opposition by herself but in the end, fell prey to the numbers game, but not in a way that made her look weak.
On a show featuring AJ Styles, Chris Jericho, Kevin Owens and more, it as Naomi who was booked about as strong as one can be, lending credibility to her title reign and proving to audiences that management is very serious about her as women's champion.