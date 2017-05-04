Early Predictions for NFL's Most Interesting Training Camp Battles

1 of 10

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsmen has shown an affinity for drafting Alabama prospects, and he held firm on that trend in the 2017 draft. With Alabama cornerback Marlon humphrey on the board, the Ravens addressed what many would consider a secondary need to grab likely one of the top players on their draft board.

Humphrey enters the Ravens training camp with no need to play immediately, but he should have the opportunity to do so if he can beat out free agent signing Brandon Carr. Carr is in a better scheme fit in Baltimore than he has been previously in his career and should have a chance to thrive in his new stop. Cornerback is one of the harder positions to adapt from the college game, so Carr would have to really struggle or Humphrey really impress for this to be a Week 1 starter discussion.