Wimbledon Bans Ilie Nastase After Insults About Serena Williams, Johanna Konta

Two-time Wimbledon finalist Ilie Nastase will not be invited to sit in the Royal Box at the All England Club this year following racist comments about Serena Williams unborn child and insults directed at Johanna Konta.

According to the Press Association (via the Guardian), Wimbledon chairman Philip Brook confirmed the decision had been taken on Wednesday at a press conference.

"What he did, we have to say, his actions were not very good and we condemn them," said Brook. "In terms of an invitation to the Royal Box, he is not going to receive an invitation this year."

Nastase has been criticised recently following a string of offensive comments.

Last month, the 70-year-old was heard talking about Williams' unborn child. "Let's see what colour it has," he said, per the Press Association. "Chocolate with milk?"

Nastase was also involved in an incident during Great Britain's Fed Cup match with Romania in April. He called Konta and team captain Anne Keothavong "f--king bitches" and asked the latter for the number of her hotel room. As a result of his conduct, Nastase was provisionally suspended from the competition.

Williams responded on Instagram, criticising the Romanian's comments and pledging her support to the International Tennis Federation in any forthcoming investigation.

