    Wimbledon Bans Ilie Nastase After Insults About Serena Williams, Johanna Konta

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2017

    BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 18: Laureus World Sports Academy member Ilie Nastase is interviewed prior to the 2016 Laureus World Sports Awards at Messe Berlin on April 18, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images for Laureus)
    Boris Streubel/Getty Images

    Two-time Wimbledon finalist Ilie Nastase will not be invited to sit in the Royal Box at the All England Club this year following racist comments about Serena Williams unborn child and insults directed at Johanna Konta.

    According to the Press Association (via the Guardian), Wimbledon chairman Philip Brook confirmed the decision had been taken on Wednesday at a press conference.

    "What he did, we have to say, his actions were not very good and we condemn them," said Brook. "In terms of an invitation to the Royal Box, he is not going to receive an invitation this year."

    Nastase has been criticised recently following a string of offensive comments.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 30: Ilie Nastase looks on from the Royal Box on day seven of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
    Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

    Last month, the 70-year-old was heard talking about Williams' unborn child. "Let's see what colour it has," he said, per the Press Association. "Chocolate with milk?"

    Nastase was also involved in an incident during Great Britain's Fed Cup match with Romania in April. He called Konta and team captain Anne Keothavong "f--king bitches" and asked the latter for the number of her hotel room. As a result of his conduct, Nastase was provisionally suspended from the competition.

    Williams responded on Instagram, criticising the Romanian's comments and pledging her support to the International Tennis Federation in any forthcoming investigation. 

