Zlatan Ibrahimovic May Complete Injury Rehab at Manchester United Without Deal

Manchester United are reportedly "happy" to allow Zlatan Ibrahimovic to continue his injury recovery at Old Trafford even if he does not sign a new deal with the club.

Per The Times' Paul Hirst and Matt Hughes, the Swede's cruciate ligament injury is expected to keep him out of action for eight months.

Ibrahimovic has the option to extend his one-year deal with United, but even if he doesn't, the club will continue to support him beyond the summer.



