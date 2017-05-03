Kentucky Derby 2017: Post Positions, Latest Vegas Odds and Picks After Post Draw

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

Following Wednesday's post draw, the field is officially set for Saturday's 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Top contenders such as Always Dreaming, Classic Empire, Gunnevera, Irish War City and McCraken learned Wednesday what spot they'll break from, but their success in the Run For the Roses will largely hinge on their form and the game plan of their jockeys.

With the draw complete and the Kentucky Derby on the horizon, here is a look at where every horse will be starting, along with winning odds for each entrant.

Kentucky Derby Post Positions and Odds Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Lookin at Lee Steve Asmussen Corey Lanerie 20-1 2 Thunder Snow Saeed bin Suroor Christophe Soumillon 20-1 3 Fast and Accurate Mike Maker Channing Hill 50-1 4 Untrapped Steve Asmussen Ricardo Santana Jr. 30-1 5 Always Dreaming Todd Pletcher John Velazquez 5-1 6 State of Honor Mark Casse Jose Lezcano 30-1 7 Girvin Joe Sharp Mike Smith 15-1 8 Hence Steve Asmussen Florent Geroux 15-1 9 Irap Doug O'Neill Mario Gutierrez 20-1 10 Gunnevera Antonio Sano Javier Castellano 15-1 11 Battle of Midway Jerry Hollendorfer Flavien Prat 30-1 12 Sonneteer Keith Desormeaux Kent Desormeaux 50-1 13 J Boys Echo Dale Romans Luis Saez 20-1 14 Classic Empire Mark Casse Julien Leparoux 4-1 15 McCraken Ian Wilkes Brian Hernandez 5-1 16 Tapwrit Todd Pletcher Jose Ortiz 20-1 17 Irish War Cry Graham Motion Rajiv Maragh 6-1 18 Gormley John Shirreffs Victor Espinoza 15-1 19 Practical Joke Chad Brown Joel Rosario 20-1 20 Patch Todd Pletcher Tyler Gaffalione 30-1 KentuckyDerby.com

Kentucky Derby Picks

Win: Always Dreaming

Few horses are set to enter the Kentucky Derby with as much momentum as the Todd Pletcher-trained Always Dreaming.

Although he only has four races to his credit, he has won two in a row, including a highly impressive performance in the Florida Derby that saw him beat other Kentucky Derby contenders, including Gunnevera.

A lack of experience may be the biggest concern surrounding Always Dreaming, along with Pletcher's lackluster record in the Kentucky Derby.

Pletcher has just one Derby win on his resume, but his confidence in horses hasn't wavered, according to Frank Angst of BloodHorse.com: "We want to do well. We want to win. I think our Derby record is not as good as we'd like it to be. But at the same token, I think we've had some horses overachieve on their way to getting there and in some cases, underachieve in the race itself. But, you know, we're also very thankful for the win."

From a pure talent perspective, Always Dreaming appears to be one of the top horses Pletcher has ever brought to the Kentucky Derby.

The talent hasn't often translated to wins for Pletcher at Churchill Downs, but Always Dreaming is a special horse with the tools needed to buck that trend.

Place: Gunnevera

Unlike Always Dreaming, Gunnevera has already been in several big races, but none can compare to what he'll face Saturday in the Kentucky Derby.

Trainer Antonio Sano has Gunnevera well-prepared, though, as he has taken part in nine races at just three years of age.

Gunnevera has four victories to his credit, including the Delta Downs Jackpot and the Fountain of Youth Stakes.

Although he fell short with a third-place finish in the Florida Derby and a second-place result in the Holy Bull Stakes, Gunnevera seemingly always finds himself in the mix.

Per Billy Reed of the Northern Kentucky Tribune, jockey Javier Castellano believes Gunnevera has the makeup needed to enjoy success in the Run For the Roses: "He has a great style and great skill, and he performs every single race. You have a feeling with that kind of horse that he can fit the Kentucky Derby."

In seven of his nine races, Gunnevera has finished third or better, and he has a ton of experience when it comes to racing against other horses in the Kentucky Derby field.

That familiarity should serve him well and allow him to turn in another strong result.

Show: Gormley

Although he is flying under the radar to some degree, there is a lot to like about Gormley as a potential sleeper contender in the Kentucky Derby.

Near the top of the list is the fact that he is coming off an impressive victory in the prestigious Santa Anita Derby.

Gormley disappointed with a fourth-place result at the prior San Felipe Stakes, but he bounced back in fine fashion and re-established himself as a force to be reckoned with.

He also has the benefit of being piloted by three-time Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Victor Espinoza, who likes his horse's chances at Churchill Downs, according to Steve Andersen of Daily Racing Form: "If I can get him in a good position, he can do what I know he can do. I want to put him in the right direction. I like the way he's going. He's a happy horse. ... If he runs his race, I think he can win the race."

Espinoza has seemingly mastered the Kentucky Derby, and he has a talented horse with a big-time resume.

Few other combinations in the race can match that, which gives Gormley a strong chance to turn some heads and potentially compete for the win.