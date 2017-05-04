Biggest Hole Every Premier League Team Must Fill in Transfer Window

0 of 20

The transfer rumour mill recently juddered back into action after a well-earned period of rest, recommencing the linking of star players to top clubs worldwide. What followed was a flood of reports from various news outlets about potential deals in the offing.

Kyle Walker to one of the Premier League's Manchester clubs, said Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Independent. Virgil van Dijk to Chelsea, with Andreas Christensen going the other way to Southampton, suggested Neil Ashton of The Sun. This is but the tip of the iceberg, people; strap in for more and more as we approach the summer.

It might seem early, but this is the time of year when the groundwork on some of the biggest moves gets done. The knock-on effects hit clubs of all different statures, and by the end of August, each of the Premier League's top 20 clubs will have been affected by the swirl of the transfer whirlpool.

Here at B/R, we've taken an early look at the biggest hole each Premier League side needs to fill. Some are obvious (Arsenal and Crystal Palace), and some are less so (Tottenham Hotspur).

Given Sunderland have been relegated, they do not feature. Neither do Middlesbrough (if they manage to stay up from here, we'll offer a full apology on the spot). In their places, the two promoted Championship teams, Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United, make an appearance.

Warning: This list is unavoidably striker-heavy.