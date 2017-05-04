Biggest Hole Every Premier League Team Must Fill in Transfer Window

Biggest Hole Every Premier League Team Must Fill in Transfer WindowMay 4, 2017
The transfer rumour mill recently juddered back into action after a well-earned period of rest, recommencing the linking of star players to top clubs worldwide. What followed was a flood of reports from various news outlets about potential deals in the offing.
Kyle Walker to one of the Premier League's Manchester clubs, said Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Independent. Virgil van Dijk to Chelsea, with Andreas Christensen going the other way to Southampton, suggested Neil Ashton of The Sun. This is but the tip of the iceberg, people; strap in for more and more as we approach the summer.
It might seem early, but this is the time of year when the groundwork on some of the biggest moves gets done. The knock-on effects hit clubs of all different statures, and by the end of August, each of the Premier League's top 20 clubs will have been affected by the swirl of the transfer whirlpool.
Here at B/R, we've taken an early look at the biggest hole each Premier League side needs to fill. Some are obvious (Arsenal and Crystal Palace), and some are less so (Tottenham Hotspur).
Given Sunderland have been relegated, they do not feature. Neither do Middlesbrough (if they manage to stay up from here, we'll offer a full apology on the spot). In their places, the two promoted Championship teams, Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United, make an appearance.
Warning: This list is unavoidably striker-heavy.
Arsenal: Manager
As Arsenal head toward the conclusion of what could well be their worst season in decades, it feels a superfluous task to suggest players Arsene Wenger should buy or highlight the holes in his squad he should fill.
It's becoming clearer and clearer that the manager is the problem. Wenger, for all his past glories, is a tired version of his former successful self. Not even an FA Cup triumph would paper over the cracks that have appeared under his management this term.
Arsenal could use a new left-back, a new striker and a new central midfielder—the latter two are seemingly on the shopping list every summer—but the quickest fix and the biggest boost would come from changing the man sat in the dugout.
Bournemouth: Centre-Back
Manager Eddie Howe's still rolling with the same back line that Bournemouth utilised in League One. That's both incredibly impressive and quite alarming and outlines clearly where they need to strengthen this summer.
Their 63 goals conceded this season is the third-worst record in the league—better than those of Swansea City and Hull City, who seem just as likely to go down as the other. The Cherries are only OK because their midfield play is so good and they score plenty of goals.
Errors continually creep into Bournemouth's play. They've made the fourth-most mistakes (seven) that have led to goals in the Premier League, with Simon Francis joint-top with John Stones (three) for individual errors that have led to shots.
Burnley: Striker
The most immediate and obvious way Sean Dyche can upgrade his Burnley team is adding a more consistent, higher-quality striker to it.
Defensively, they're extremely rigid—though that might change, and priorities may change should centre-back Michael Keane leave the club this summer—and while the midfield hasn't panned out as planned, the Clarets spent close to £20 million in January on reinforcements in that area, and they're steadily bedding in.
Not one of Burnley's three strikers has hit double figures in the Premier League this season (though Andre Gray is close on nine), and Dyche rotates them heavily in search for an answer. One has yet to arise.
Chelsea: Striker
Diego Costa's Chelsea tenure is surely not long for this world. Yet another report has linked him to China—this time from Will Griffee of MailOnline—as rumours of a Tianjin Quanjian bid continue to swirl.
If he leaves, striker becomes a big concern for the Blues. Antonio Conte does have Michy Batshuayi to call on, and he also has the likes of Bertrand Traore and Tammy Abraham out on loan, but given how Chelsea operate and that they'll be playing in the Champions League next season, they'll need a top-tier addition in the No. 9 spot.
If Costa does by some miracle stay, an upgrade in either central defence or central midfield becomes the priority.
Crystal Palace: Centre-Back
Crystal Palace should be moving heaven and earth to sign Mamadou Sakho on a permanent deal. The difference he has made to this team is remarkable; the solidity he's brought has resulted in improved performances, clean sheets and the steady unlocking of the attacking talent in the squad.
If Sakho can't be lured on a permanent deal, someone else has to be. A strange season at Selhurst Park has seen Scott Dann gradually pushed to the wayside, Damien Delaney regress, James Tomkins battle injuries and, of all people, full-back Martin Kelly rise to the fore as a temporary solution in the middle.
Everton: Striker
Much of what applies to Chelsea also applies to Everton. You just need to sub Diego Costa's name for Romelu Lukaku's.
The Belgian has opted against signing a new contract on Merseyside, likely coming to the realisation that if he wants to play in the Champions League, he'll need to leave. That puts the club on the back foot. It's highly possible Lukaku joins a club such as Chelsea, replacing Costa in the process.
Manager Ronald Koeman will receive quite the sum to reinvest should the Belgian depart (we're talking at least £60 million). If this doesn't materialise, a solution at centre-back is probably in the offing as Phil Jagielka and Ramiro Funes Mori wind down their Everton careers for different reasons.
Hull City: Midfield
Hull City have myriad problems; if they stay up, they'll likely need a complete squad reload. Boss Marco Silva has guided the players at his disposal expertly in his short time at the club but will need to find permanent solutions soon.
We're grouping the Tigers' many needs under the banner of "midfield." Only three-fifths of Silva's clear preferred midfield are at the club on a permanent basis, and one of those, Evandro, feels like a stopgap.
Lazar Markovic is only on loan, so his production will need to be replaced or secured long term, while Alfred N'Diaye—a real difference-maker for them in central midfield—is borrowed from Villarreal. Some fans may point to the striking issue, but Abel Hernandez isn't a bad fall-back option if Oumar Niasse can't be signed permanently.
Leicester City: Centre-Backs
It's difficult to gauge just how good Leicester City are. They've been up and down, peaking and troughing their way through two remarkable, bizarre seasons.
As they're in such an odd spot, it's impossible to ascertain what they should be aiming for next season. That makes suggested targets and areas of weaknesses hard to identify, as you don't know which part of the table they'll be occupying and therefore what calibre of player is needed.
To simplify things, we've selected the oldest part of the squad: the centre-back position. Wes Morgan (33), Robert Huth (33 in August) and Yohan Benalouane (30) are all a little on the slow side and seem the easiest to upgrade upon.
Liverpool: Centre-Back
It's a tough call between centre-back and left-back—both are obvious issues heading into the summer—but the former just pips the latter.
Dejan Lovren did indeed sign a luxurious new contract recently, but if Liverpool do have designs on a title challenge and a successful Champions League campaign (should they qualify) next season, manager Jurgen Klopp would be wise to shore up this spot regardless.
Concerns over whether Lovren is up to scratch remain, even after three seasons at Anfield. Pairing Joel Matip with a superior option is the dream, but at the very least, a fourth centre-back who can take up a rotational role in place of Ragnar Klavan is needed.
Manchester City: Full-Backs
Four new ones, please. Or three if this Jesus Navas thing carries on. No. Still four, please.
Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy will all see their contracts expire at the end of the season, and with all three well into the twilight of their careers, there's every chance City boss Pep Guardiola orders a full refresh at the full-back positions.
Full-backs' roles are complex under Guardiola, and there's no way his philosophical approach to the game can attach itself to this team until he has the right men filling these berths.
The goalkeeper spot might concern many, but it's worth remembering Claudio Bravo is good (as evidenced by his long, successful career) and that shot-stoppers can sometimes have strange first seasons in England and then recover (see: David De Gea).
Manchester United: Striker
There was a reasonably compelling argument in favour of Manchester United needing a striker even when Zlatan Ibrahimovic was fit. After all, the goalscoring onus almost solely fell on him.
But with the Swede done for the season (and more) after rupturing his posterior and anterior cruciate ligaments, the need for a new No. 9 is paramount. Yes, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are capable, but a club like United need a superstar up top.
B/R's Dean Jones recently reported that £86 million would be the sum required to take Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann to Old Trafford and that United are perfectly happy to pay it.
Southampton: Centre-Back
One of the hallmarks of Southampton's impressive performances over the past three seasons has been their resilient, robust defensive play. A string of impressive centre-backs—including Jose Fonte, Toby Alderweireld and Van Dijk—have all turned out for the team in that time.
But times have changed; Fonte left in January, while Van Dijk has been injured for months and looks highly likely to leave the club this summer for a big fee.
Maya Yoshida and Jack Stephens have gritted their teeth and done enough to scrape the club through, but come the summer, the club needs to reinforce the position.
Stoke City: Central Midfield
Stoke City have been searching for central-midfield solutions for just shy of half a decade. Despite cycling through a number of options, there's still work to do.
Joe Allen was a great acquisition last summer, but he needs a partner. Giannelli Imbula doesn't appear to have a future at the club, while Glenn Whelan is a modest player (and also 33), and Geoff Cameron is hardly conducive to the style manager Mark Hughes appears to want to implement.
Swansea City: Right-Back
Swansea City have improved tenfold since Paul Clement took over in January, and a flurry of signings that month made them immeasurably stronger.
With left-back, central midfield, the wings and forward all bolstered during the winter, the only position Clement missed—or, more likely, couldn't stretch to address) was right-back.
Kyle Naughton's been inconsistent this season, and with Angel Rangel now 34, this position is the squad's obvious weak point. Teams have targeted the Swans down one specific flank and have often allowed Naughton to have the ball as they trust he won't damage them too heavily with it.
Tottenham Hotspur: Depth
This Tottenham Hotspur team is glorious. If manager Mauricio Pochettino can escape the summer without any of his players being poached, the group will be a year older, a year wiser and a year more experienced—all useful traits if you want to go one step further and win some silverware.
Their biggest issue is depth—a lack thereof. Spurs are caught somewhere between elite team and new kid on the block, so they've had trouble convincing good players to join and play a bit-part role. The result: £30 million spent on Moussa Sissoko.
Perhaps after a second straight season finishing in the top four, players will be more open to coming without a guarantee of a starting spot. If you make the most of the chances Pochettino inevitably throws your way, you might end up scoring 20 goals in a season like Heung-Min Son has.
Watford: Right-Back
It's arguable Watford's biggest issue is manager Walter Mazzarri. Darren Lewis of the Mirror reported on Wednesday that he's under pressure and might not be in place by the time the 2017-18 season rolls round.
But while his performance has probably not been satisfactory, injuries have conspired against him throughout the campaign. Rarely has he been able to field the same defensive line, and Roberto Pereyra's knee injury, suffered in December, took the steam out of their midfield play.
With that in mind, some more durable defenders could be handy. Daryl Janmaat's played well when he's managed to get himself passed fit, but even when that happens, he often leaves the fray hurt again. Camilo Zuniga's probably not sticking around, and Mazzarri doesn't seem to trust Christian Kabasele or Craig Cathcart.
West Brom: Striker
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has somehow managed to acquire a strike force of two players who are essentially the polar opposites of one another—and both of them aren't quite good enough.
Salomon Rondon is all bulk and no speed, dominating aerially but struggling elsewhere; Hal Robson-Kanu runs and runs but lacks a cultured edge in build-up play.
It should leave the manager yet again searching for a No. 9 this summer. Rondon has yet to reach double figures in a league season at the Hawthorns, while Robson-Kanu has never scored more than seven in one season during his career.
West Ham: Striker
When Andy Carroll isn't fit, West Ham United don't function. They tried to address this issue last summer, but the strikers they bought turned out to be awful. Jonathan Calleri has been a disaster. Simone Zaza was even worse.
Once again, the Hammers approach a transfer window knowing they need to find a viable alternative to Carroll for when the Englishman inevitably gets injured. He's as brittle a big man as you'll find in football, and it's been causing headaches for years.
Brighton & Hove Albion: Striker
Brighton & Hove Albion won promotion off the back of a season in which the team jelled and worked as a unit superbly. Justifiably, manager Chris Hughton may be a little reluctant to mess with a formula that's clearly working.
But improvements will have to be made, and a recent report by Alan Nixon of The Sun that linked Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham with the Seagulls suggests the club is at least looking in the right areas. Goals are the currency Premier League teams trade in, and like almost every other club that has ever been promoted, Brighton will need to bolster their ability to score them.
They have a number of forwards who offer a threat—Glenn Murray's back in the league, while Sam Baldock and Tomer Hemed arrive with him—but can they hack it in the top flight?
Newcastle United: Striker
Some may feel this is harsh on Dwight Gayle—the man whose 22 Championship goals have had a big hand in spearheading Newcastle United's promotion—but manager Rafa Benitez was ruthless in acquiring him to play that role, and he might well be just as ruthless in opting for a different direction.
Big questions remain over Gayle's ability to score consistently in the Premier League—and for good reason. Understudies Daryl Murphy and Aleksandar Mitrovic have tried and struggled in the same arena too, and the latter doesn't seem to have won his manager's trust.
Ayoze Perez doesn't score enough to be relied upon, so Benitez must find a prolific partner for him if the Magpies are to stay in the division.
All statistics via WhoScored.com