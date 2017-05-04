Boro Primorac: Understanding Arsenal's Man of Mystery

0 of 6

Getty images

He has analysed every victory, every defeat and every player of the Arsene Wenger's Arsenal reign, yet Boro Primorac remains one of the most mysterious characters in the game.

There is no one in football Wenger trusts more, but many Arsenal fans are barely aware of the role he has played in every decision their club has made over the past 20 years.

Primorac is the 62-year-old Gunners first-team coach people just can not figure out.

I have been speaking to contacts within the game to try to get a better idea why and how he has become such an influential figure in the corridors of power at the Emirates Stadium.