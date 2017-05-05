Jurgen Klopp Talks Emre Can, Philippe Coutinho in Liverpool-Southampton Presser

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the club's negotiations with Emre Can over a new contract, saying "all is good" as things stand.

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Klopp revealed he's feeling "positive" that midfielder Philippe Coutinho will be fit for the Reds' showdown with Southampton on Sunday.

Liverpool picked up a big win at Watford, with Can netting a stunning overhead kick in the 1-0 triumph. The win put Liverpool in pole position to secure a top-four finish and bring UEFA Champions League football back to Anfield next term.

It also brought more focus to Can's position at the club, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2018. However, Klopp isn't worried about the situation, per James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo:

After his remarkable goal, Klopp was also asked about the improved performances of Can as of late.

With Adam Lallana, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane all out injured, the Reds have been a little short of their best in recent weeks. But players like Can have seized responsibility, with the German, in particular, turning in some authoritative displays in midfield.

After joking about Can's ability to conjure the spectacular, Klopp cited the improved fitness of the midfielder as vital:

Although it was a huge win for Liverpool on Monday, the game didn't get off to the best start, as Coutinho hobbled off injured to be replaced by Lallana in the opening stages.

Klopp told the assembled media the Brazilian was back on his feet and suggested he's likely to take part this weekend:

However, the coach confirmed the match will come too soon for skipper Henderson, who remains sidelined:

Daniel Sturridge may play a part, though. He came off the bench against Watford to turn in a sharp cameo, beating defenders with ease and forcing a stop from Heurelho Gomes late on.

Klopp admitted the England international is not yet fully fit, though:

The match will see the Reds return to Anfield seeking to get back to winning ways on home soil. Indeed, in the two home matches since the 3-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby, the Reds have drawn 2-2 with Bournemouth and lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace.

Contrast that with three wins in succession away from home and the Reds appear to enjoy playing away from Anfield.

Klopp has challenged his players to channel the home atmosphere in the right manner:

In Southampton, Liverpool will also be coming up against a team who have had their number during 2016-17.

Indeed, in the previous Premier League meeting, the two sides played out a goalless draw at St Mary's. They then met in the semi-final of the EFL Cup over two legs; Southampton won both matches by a 1-0 scoreline to book their place at Wembley.

Klopp hasn't been too discouraged by the team's performances against Saints, although he suggested his players must be more clinical when chances come their way:

Liverpool head into this crucial Premier League weekend in third place, three points clear of Manchester City and four ahead of Manchester United, having played a game more than both.

It means that while Liverpool's place as a Champions League team is not yet secured, they have the opportunity to take a huge step towards Europe's elite club competition with a win this weekend. Given Southampton are down in ninth with little to play for, it'd be a big surprise if the Reds didn't get the three points they crave.