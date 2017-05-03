Cristiano Ronaldo Wants Real Madrid Fans to Stop Whistling Him After Atleti Win

fotopress/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has called for Real Madrid's fans to stop whistling him after he netted all three goals in Los Blancos' 3-0 UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

He told MEGA (h/t Goal's Dejan Kalinic): "I repeat once, I just want you not to whistle me. I'll try to give the best as always."

Ronaldo has netted 35 goals in all competitions this term but has nevertheless occasionally been on the receiving end of whistles and jeers from some sections of the Madrid support.

