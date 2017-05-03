Washington Redskins' Remaining Post-Draft Priority List

2 of 7

Harry How/Getty Images

Given how much teams field their nickel personnel in today's NFL, the third cornerback is virtually a starting role. So it's worrying the Redskins still don't have a clear favorite for the important position.

Just like free safety, though, there are obvious candidates for the other cornerback spot in support of starters Bashaud Breeland and Josh Norman. In fact, there are a plethora of options, both young and experienced.

Of the latter candidates, Hall may fit best given his experience playing in the slot. Putting No. 23 at nickel corner would mean being able to leave Norman and Breeland outside where they are most comfortable.

However, the pesky lack of interceptions and splash plays in Hall's performances the last three years should count heavily against him in this particular pecking order.

There are younger candidates than Hall, including 2016 third-round pick Kendall Fuller and one-time wide receiver Quinton Dunbar. The latter has flashed some potential on the outside, so he could see the field in three-corner packages and allow Breeland and Norman to slide inside. Both possess the physicality to handle playing in the slot.

Fuller may be the more intriguing choice, though, provided he can stay healthy. He came out of last year's draft off knee surgery that derailed his final season at Virginia Tech, and he went on to make just six starts as a rookie.

Yet Fuller offers good size at 5'11", 196 pounds. He's also got good instincts for playing the ball, a quality more suited to off-coverage than press techniques.

Ultimately, the third corner job may already be earmarked for this year's third-rounder, Fabian Moreau. Like Fuller, Moreau is entering the pros amid injury concerns after a pectoral problem.

Washington head coach Jay Gruden has already indicated having to wait until September for Moreau to be ready, according to JP Finlay of CSNMid-Atlantic.com.

There are those who believe in Moreau's ability, including NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock, who rated him as a first-round talent before his injury (h/t Redskins Capital Connection podcast host Chad Kelly).

Moreau has the size at 6'0" and 206 pounds, along with the athleticism to match up with and trail receivers on the inside. If he can get healthy, he may be the Redskins' best fit at third cornerback.