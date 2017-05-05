Granada vs. Real Madrid: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

fotopress/Getty Images

Real Madrid can take another step toward La Liga's title on Saturday if they beat relegated Granada at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes.

Los Blancos could well be three points behind Barcelona by the time they kick off, but with a game in hand, their destiny is still their own.

Granada were relegated after losing to Real Sociedad last time out, their fourth straight defeat under manager Tony Adams.

Read on for a preview of the contest, but first, here is the viewing information and latest team news.

Date: Saturday, May 6

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports 5 (UK), beIN Sports USA

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), beIN Sports Connect USA

Team News

Per Transfermarkt, Granada have been without Franck Tabanou, Hector Hernandez, Matthieu Saunier and Artem Kravets in recent weeks, so they might also be missing on Saturday.

For Real, Gareth Bale will likely continue to be sidelined with a calf injury, while Dani Carvajal's availability could be in doubt after he was withdrawn from Tuesday's UEFA Champions League match against Atletico Madrid with an apparent muscular injury, per Marca's Santiago Siguero.

Predicted Granada Lineup: Guillermo Ochoa; Dimitri Foulquier, Martin Hongla, Sverrir Ingi Ingason, Gaston Silva; Victorien Angban, Uche, Isaac Cuenca, Andreas Pereira, Aly Malle; Adrian Ramos

Predicted Real Madrid Lineup: Keylor Navas; Nacho, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Mateo Kovacic, James Rodriguez; Marco Asensio, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata

Preview

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane faces something of a selection dilemma on Saturday.

Even a team picked from Real's squad players should have little trouble dispatching 19th-placed Granada, who have conceded 74 goals and not won a match since March 1, and Los Blancos have the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

However, after winning the first leg 3-0—and with every win in La Liga now crucial to the title race—Zidane may opt to field some of his stars rather than rest them all to help avoid a slip-up.

La Liga writer Andrew Gaffney believes the European tie is already sewn up:

As such, while he's likely to rotate some of his players, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo—who scored all three against Los Rojiblancos—could start and then be withdrawn if they can wrap things up early.

Similarly, he and Real's other top players could be held in reserve on the bench and brought on only if necessary—it's difficult to predict either way.

Football writer Liam Canning hailed his efforts on Tuesday:

Playing at Granada will not have the same glamour as playing against their city rivals in a European semi-final, but if Real want to win the league this year, they can't afford anything less than a win here.

Ronaldo will assume responsibility for goalscoring should he play, though Alvaro Morata will also look to contribute regardless.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

The Spaniard has bagged five goals and two assists in his last four matches for Los Blancos, and he has an impressive minutes-per-goal ratio for Madrid this season, per Real Madrid TV's Phil Kitromilides:

Morata has been an excellent, albeit underutilised, asset for Real this year, but he has shown his worth when given the chance.

The striker will likely start on Saturday and show it again, either alongside or in place of Ronaldo.