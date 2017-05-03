Liverpool Transfer News: Cesc Fabregas Wanted Amid Manchester United Rumours

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly set to go head-to-head to sign Cesc Fabregas from Chelsea this summer.

According to the Daily Star's David Woods, the pair will be hoping to take advantage of Chelsea bringing in further midfield reinforcements this summer, which could see Fabregas' struggles for game time intensify.

The Spaniard is aware of interest from United boss Jose Mourinho, who signed him for Chelsea in 2014, while he may be encouraged by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's ambition to recruit him too.

