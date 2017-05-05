Kentucky Derby 2017: Latest Purse Payout, Vegas Betting Odds and Field Lineup

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

Classic Empire remains top of the betting on the eve of the 2017 Kentucky Derby, as anticipation ahead of the big race at Churchill Downs begins to heighten.

The Mark E. Casse-trained favourite was handed an ideal post position in Wednesday's draw—he'll go off from Gate 14—cementing his status as the horse to beat. Anticipated to be his nearest rival is Always Dreaming, who will need to move quickly out of Post 5 to stay in touch with the leaders.

Here's the lineup in full for the 143rd edition of the Run for the Roses, including the Vegas betting odds for each of the 20 horses involved.

Kentucky Derby 2017: Lineup and Odds Post Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1 Lookin At Lee Corey Lanerie Steve Asmussen +2800 2 Thunder Snow Christophe Soumillon Saeed bin Suroor +1600 3 Fast and Accurate Channing Hill Mike Maker +6600 4 Untrapped Ricardo Santana Jr. Steve Asmussen +5000 5 Always Dreaming John Velazquez Todd Pletcher +400 6 State of Honor Jose Lezcano Mark Casse +4000 7 Girvin Mike Smith Joe Sharp +1600 8 Hence Florent Geroux Steve Asmussen +2200 9 Irap Mario Gutierrez Doug O’Neill +2500 10 Gunnevera Javier Castellano Antonio Sano +1200 11 Battle of Midway Flavien Prat Jerry Hollendorfer +2800 12 Sonneteer Kent Desormeaux Keith Desormeaux +3300 13 J Boys Echo Luis Saez Dale Romans +3300 14 Classic Empire Julien Leparoux Mark Casse +425 15 McCraken Brian Hernandez Jr. Ian Wilkes +650 16 Tapwrit Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher +2500 17 Irish War Cry Rajiv Maragh Graham Motion +650 18 Gormley Victor Espinoza John Shirreffs +1600 19 Practical Joke Joel Rosario Chad Brown +1600 20 Patch Tyler Gaffalione Todd Pletcher +3300 OddsShark

Odds are courtesy of books monitored by OddsShark. Figures accurate as of 5:30 a.m. (ET) on Friday, May 5.

Preview

Here's a breakdown of the facts and figures behind some of the most fancied horses going into Saturday's race:

Welcome to the Diaper Derby: the High-Stakes Races Taking Over NBA Games Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game? The Night in the NBA: Rockets Light Up Spurs with 22 3-pointers; Cavs Coast Past Raptors The Night in the NBA: Rockets Bounce Thunder, Jazz Down Clips and Spurs Stop Gri This 5’7” Winthrop PG Keon Johnson Proves That Height Is Just a Number Dunk City Is Back! Florida Gulf Coast Ready to Fly High in March Dreams to Reality: Northern Iowa Buzzer Beater UNCW's Biggest Cinderella Story Is Their Walk-on Guard Chris Flemming Take Your Shot: How R.J. Hunter's Miracle 3 Led to Incredible Tourney Upset Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off History of Vinsanity B/R Presents: "Great Question" with Ice Cube This Personal Trainer Has Been Demolishing Your Bench Goals Since High School History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI 'Train as If Your Life Depends on It': Meet the Bodybuilder with Bionic Strength A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day Watch All-American Molly Huddle Surprise Gatorade Player of the Year Winner From Homeless to #1 Recruit: How Najee Harris Went from the Streets to Alabama Allen Iverson’s Cousin Is Grabbing Boards and Turning Heads in College Basketball From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey The HS Freshman Who Knows Where Top Recruits Are Headed Before Anyone Else This Night in the NBA Destruction, Chaos and Cardboard: Welcome to Boxwars 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On Incredible Athlete and Double Amputee Is Redefining Heavy Lifting Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz Meet the College Basketball Coach with Dozens of Handshakes and Unlimited Swag Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51 Barack Obama: Fan of the Game How 15-Year-Old LaMelo Ball Is Making Half-Court Pull-Ups the New 3-Pointer Don't Get Caught: Meet Awesome Athletes Living Their Dreams in World Chase Tag Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'? The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston Revisiting the Best Moments from Championship Teams Visiting President Obama Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights Why Are Tyson, Mayweather Training Chris Brown and Soulja Boy for Boxing Match? Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees The Real Story Behind This Husky Ninja's Jaw-Dropping Parkour Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns 16-Year-Old Dunking Phenom Zion Williamson Is Not Done Blowing Up Your Timeline Why Rodgers vs. Giants Defense Will Be the Best Matchup of Wild Card Weekend How Tom Brady and Julian Edelman Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Week 17 Lane Kiffin Saga Continues: CFB's Biggest Lightning Rod Keeps Burning Bridges Denied a Chance to Compete in College, This Runner Found a Way to Strike Gold Gridiron Heights, Ep. 17: Von, Cam Watch Trailer for “Playoffs: the Movie" Predicting 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists Chris Simms' NFL Power Rankings for Week 17 Gridiron Heights, Episode 15: Christmas Special These Custom Nikes Raised $1.2M for the Doernbecher Children's Hospital Josh Norman Looks to Use His $75M Contract on a New D.C. Area Mansion Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP Eddie George Surprises Buckeye Commit with Gatorade Player of the Year Award Simms in 60: Time to End Hypocritical Money Grab Called Thursday Night Football Cubs Star Kyle Schwarber Gives 10-Year-Old Fan Big Surprise with Batmobile Ride Packers Fan's Last Wish Comes True Malik Jackson Shows Off His Killer Beach Home with Incredible Views Meet Harrison Browne, the Transgender Athlete Who Is Redefining the Game Gridiron Heights, Ep. 14: Patriots Fight Cowboys Rebellion for 'Rogue One' Seats 2016: The Year of Cristiano Ronaldo MMA Contender Tim Kennedy: Green Beret and Top of ISIS Hit List Welcome to College Football's Largest Bowl Game Everything You Need to Know About College Football Bowl Season 2016 in 60 Seconds LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends Gridiron Heights Week 13 Sunday in 60: Matt Ryan Is About to Throw Away the Atlanta Falcons' Season LeBron vs. Wade: Legendary Heat Teammates Face Off in Hometown Clash Simms in 60: It's Time for NFL to Change 'Backwards' Medical Marijuana Policy Devonta Freeman's Stunning Mural Honors Atlanta & Cleat Week Larry Fitzgerald Unveils Epic Nike Spikes for B/R Cleat Week Gridiron Heights, Episode 12: The NFL Tries to Survive in "Planet Gridiron" Athlete Adventurer Ross Edgley Completes Triathlon Carrying a 100-Pound Tree Gridiron Heights, Episode 11: the Stars Give Thanks at Jerry Jones' Table This Thanksgiving Simms in 60: No One Deserves MVP Award More Than Oakland Raiders' QB Derek Carr Meet Joe Thomas Sr.: the 55-Year-Old Rudy Best Start Since Jordan: Relive DeMar Derozan's Historic Opening Weeks Simms' Hidden Truth: NFL's Top Offenses Turning Back Clock to Old-School Attack Chris Simms' Week 10 NFL Sunday Awards Gridiron Heights, Ep. 10: The Raiders Are Crashing the AFC Elites Party Gridiron Heights, Episode 9: Tom Brady, Roger Goodell Run for Mayor on Election Day AD vs. Boogie: Which Big Man Will America Choose? Sunday in 60: Dallas Cowboys Belong with New England Patriots in NFL's Top Tier The Hype: No. 1 Alabama Hopes to Keep Hopes Alive vs. Rival No. 13 LSU KD vs. Russ, Round 1: The NBA's Newest Rivalry Begins Tonight Watch No. 1 Recruit Najee Harris Star in 'Stranger Things' Inspired Trailer Fact or Fiction for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017 Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to Go Head-to-Head in Exclusive Game of P-I-G Durant, Curry to Compete in Game of P-I-G Exclusively on B/R Gridiron Heights, Episode 8: An Unexpected Guest Crashes the Wilson's Baby Shower How Derek Carr and Seth Roberts Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Week 8 Insider Buzz: Increasingly Likely Cowboys Stick with Dak in the Long-Term

Every owner, trainer and jockey would have been holding their breath ahead of Wednesday's post draw, with the dreaded spots on the extreme inside enough to rock the hopes of even the strongest competitors.

For those who bravely backed Classic Empire with his post position unknown, a sigh of relief would have been let out when he was allotted the 14th trap.

It means there's a strong chance of another favourite winning the Derby, as has been the case in recent additions, with triumphs for California Chrome, American Pharoah and Nyquist.

Alicia Wincze Hughes of Blood Horse got a look at the market leader in the buildup to the race:

Despite his status as the favourite, there have been some doubts about Classic Empire's pedigree in recent weeks, as he came home an in an unconvincing third position at Holy Bull in February.

However, his jockey Julian Leparoux believes he's over the foot abscess that hampered the 2016 juvenile champion on that day.

"It was a tough winter, I am not going to lie," he said to Newsday's Ed McNamara (h/t Neil Greenberg of the Washington Post). “Come January, we expected so much from him, and after the Holy Bull, he just went downhill from there. But [Casse] and his team did an awesome job. Hopefully, now there's no more hiccups, and we go to the Derby on a clear path. I think we can win it."

Always Dreaming is breathing down Classic Empire's neck in the betting and won't be too disappointed with Post 5 on Saturday.

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

His trainer, the legendary Todd Pletcher, revealed in the buildup to the race that Always Dreaming had been overly "aggressive" during his preparations for the race.

According to David Grening of Daily Racing Form, Always Dreaming seems to be getting more at ease with his surroundings:

Although a spot on the inside would be daunting for a lot of horses and riders, Always Dreaming has shown in the past he has the pace to deal with the pressure that'll inevitably come from his right side; he was dominant in a recent win in the Florida Derby. If he can get out the gate well, he has a tremendous chance.

Plenty in the field will feel that's the case in what is a wide open race. As noted by sports betting website Covers, the weather should be relatively favourable:

It means punters may be tempted to look a little further down the betting than they may have done in recent years.

There are undoubtedly horses with some value, too. Gunnevera may have been left trailing by Always Dreaming at the Florida Derby, but he showed great form to win the Fountain of Youth Stakes in March. Irish War Cry, meanwhile, beat both Gunnevera and Classic Empire to win Holy Bull.