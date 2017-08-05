Felix Hernandez Reportedly Placed on 10-Day DL with Biceps Injury

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners on Saturday reportedly placed starting pitcher Felix Hernandez on the 10-day disabled list with right biceps tendinitis.

MLB.com's Greg Johns tweeted the news.

Hernandez's trip to the DL was retroactive to Wednesday, and Johns noted the team would call up left-hander Marco Gonzales, who made his season debut in June but has spent the bulk of his year in Triple-A.

This is another setback for Seattle's ace after he missed time earlier in the season with a shoulder injury.

However, he has been durable throughout his career and entered the 2017 campaign with 11 straight seasons of 25 or more starts (10 of which featured 30 or more starts).

The six-time All-Star and 2010 American League Cy Young Award winner has a 4.28 ERA and a 5.20 FIP in 2017, per Baseball-Reference.com, as he attempts to rediscover the form that made him one of baseball's best pitchers during his prime.

The Mariners will have to rely on other starters—such as James Paxton, Ariel Miranda and Erasmo Ramirez—while Hernandez is out. While it is unfair to expect any of them to replicate Hernandez's early-career form, as he posted a sub-3.00 ERA in four different seasons, they can at least help keep Seattle afloat in the postseason race until he is ready to return.