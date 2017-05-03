    Isaiah Thomas Dedicates 53-Point Performance vs. Wizards to Deceased Sister

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2017

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 2: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics reacts after hitting a three point shot against the Washington Wizards during the fourth quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 2, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Wizards 129-119. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas scored 53 points in his team's 129-119 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday and dedicated the spectacular performance to his late sister, Chyna.

    "Today's my sister's birthday," he said after the game, per Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com. "She would have been 23 today. So the least I can do is go out there and play for her."

    NBA on TNT shared more of his comments:

    Chyna was killed in a single-car accident on April 15. Forsberg noted Thomas returned home to Tacoma, Washington, on Saturday for the funeral.

    According to Forsberg, Thomas said he wasn't sure before he arrived at the arena whether he would have enough energy considering the emotional toll of his sister's birthday and the fact he underwent oral surgery Monday after losing a tooth in Sunday's Game 1 win.

    However, he responded in incredible fashion and outdueled John Wall (40 points and 13 assists) with 29 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime. As a result, Thomas' Celtics lead the series 2-0 and are riding a six-game postseason winning streak heading to Washington D.C. for Thursday's Game 3.