Isaiah Thomas Dedicates 53-Point Performance vs. Wizards to Deceased Sister

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas scored 53 points in his team's 129-119 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday and dedicated the spectacular performance to his late sister, Chyna.

"Today's my sister's birthday," he said after the game, per Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com. "She would have been 23 today. So the least I can do is go out there and play for her."

NBA on TNT shared more of his comments:

Chyna was killed in a single-car accident on April 15. Forsberg noted Thomas returned home to Tacoma, Washington, on Saturday for the funeral.

According to Forsberg, Thomas said he wasn't sure before he arrived at the arena whether he would have enough energy considering the emotional toll of his sister's birthday and the fact he underwent oral surgery Monday after losing a tooth in Sunday's Game 1 win.

However, he responded in incredible fashion and outdueled John Wall (40 points and 13 assists) with 29 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime. As a result, Thomas' Celtics lead the series 2-0 and are riding a six-game postseason winning streak heading to Washington D.C. for Thursday's Game 3.