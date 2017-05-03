Cubs' World Series Trophy Reportedly Damaged During Charity Concert

Jon Durr/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs' World Series trophy was reportedly damaged at the Hot Stove Cool Music concert in Boston last weekend.

According to the Boston Globe's Mark Shanahan, the trophy was damaged after Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein joined Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder on stage and the trophy was passed throughout the crowd.

Specifically, "at least a few of the flags on the Cubs trophy snapped off while it was making its way through the crowd."

According to the Foundation To Be Named Later's official website, the Hot Stove Cool Music concert was originally founded by Hall of Fame baseball columnist Peter Gammons.