Biggest Unanswered Questions After Spring Practice

No matter how excited you are about the potential of your favorite college football team, let's face it: Every team in the country has concerns exiting spring practice.

For every two positions of hope, there's an area that needs help. The teams with the fewest of those—and the ones that find ways to address them before the season starts—are the ones who wind up being at the top of the pile once the games are being played.

There are a lot of quarterback questions, including how ACC teams like Clemson and North Carolina replace high first-round draft picks Deshaun Watson and Mitchell Trubisky. Those questions haven't been addressed totally as of yet.

New coordinators and head coaches have arrived at their destinations and are already implementing their cultures, while other high-profile coaches try to save some face and even their jobs.

Spring practice is for getting extended looks at players, figuring out who goes where and, most importantly, getting answers. But several big-time, bold-font-headline questions remain unaddressed or at least unsettled.

Let's take a look at some of the biggest questions around college football entering the warm months when news goes dark and the offseason starts.