Biggest Unanswered Questions After Spring Practice
No matter how excited you are about the potential of your favorite college football team, let's face it: Every team in the country has concerns exiting spring practice.
For every two positions of hope, there's an area that needs help. The teams with the fewest of those—and the ones that find ways to address them before the season starts—are the ones who wind up being at the top of the pile once the games are being played.
There are a lot of quarterback questions, including how ACC teams like Clemson and North Carolina replace high first-round draft picks Deshaun Watson and Mitchell Trubisky. Those questions haven't been addressed totally as of yet.
New coordinators and head coaches have arrived at their destinations and are already implementing their cultures, while other high-profile coaches try to save some face and even their jobs.
Spring practice is for getting extended looks at players, figuring out who goes where and, most importantly, getting answers. But several big-time, bold-font-headline questions remain unaddressed or at least unsettled.
Let's take a look at some of the biggest questions around college football entering the warm months when news goes dark and the offseason starts.
Is Kelly Bryant Clemson's Answer at Quarterback in the Post-Deshaun Watson Era?
Without a doubt, the biggest question out there in the sport right now is how Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is going to replace generational-talent quarterback Deshaun Watson on his national-championship-winning Tigers.
The options are bountiful in Death Valley thanks to Swinney's recruiting efforts. So, there's no shortage of talent at the position.
But with all that talent returning from a team that lost its share of studs to last week's NFL draft, who is going to be the playmaker under center who makes it all tick?
The leader in the clubhouse is Kelly Bryant, a 6'2", 200-pound redshirt junior who had a nice spring but didn't blow the other contenders such as true freshman Hunter Johnson, redshirt sophomore Tucker Israel or redshirt freshman Zerrick Cooper out of the running.
Swinney told TigerNet.com's David Hood he was "very pleased" with Bryant, and the signal-caller "asserted himself and took advantage of his opportunity" during the spring drills. He also noted if the season started today, Bryant would be the guy.
He also said he believed there were multiple quarterbacks who gave the Tigers an opportunity to be good, too. So, he didn't close the door on the competition.
While Bryant holds the lead in the highest-profile battle in the country, it isn't over just yet. Inconsistent efforts like a 4-of-13 performance for 42 yards and 47 rushing yards in the spring game won't help once the season gets going.
Can Bob Shoop Fix Tennessee's Defense?
Tennessee spent $1 million to bring in Bob Shoop to replace former defensive coordinator John Jancek prior to the 2016 season.
Step 1 of that endeavor did not go as planned.
The Volunteers dealt with myriad injuries a season ago on the defensive side of the ball. As the depth chart decimated, the opponents' offensive numbers piled up. South Carolina, Kentucky, Missouri and Vanderbilt shredded UT down the stretch as the Vols limped to a 2-2 finish and lost a shot at the conference title game.
With defensive end Derek Barnett, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, cornerback Cameron Sutton and others gone, the Vols have plenty of holes left to fill. Many of those answers were delayed this spring thanks to a slew of injuries, some lingering and some new.
Still, there were some glimpses of good, Shoop told the Chattanooga Times Free Press' David Cobb.
"The thing I like is that they're doing things the way we're asking them to do, for the most part," Shoop said. "I think that will translate into the fall, when we get all our players back and healthy."
Shoop and Tennessee are banking on the second year of being in the scheme being much-improved for the Vols. The former Penn State and Vanderbilt defensive coordinator helped put up terrific numbers at his previous two stops, but that didn't materialize with the Vols, who finished 95th nationally in total defense.
They need that to improve to have a shot at the SEC East.
Will Michigan's Revamped Offensive Line Keep the Wolverines in the Big Ten Mix?
Former Michigan head coach Brady Hoke may not have been able to win enough to keep the folks in Ann Arbor happy, but the man could recruit, as evidenced by the Wolverines' sterling showing at the NFL draft.
Michigan led all schools with 11 players selected, and while new coach Jim Harbaugh has excelled on the recruiting trail, he must fill a bunch of holes in 2017. There may be a lull before the consistent powerhouse emerges once again.
Offensive line coaches Tim Drevno and Greg Frey have exceptional reputations and should be able to build a strong unit. But the fact remains they're rebuilding and revamping the offensive front that is going to be relied upon to keep quarterback Wilton Speight upright.
The Wolverines lost three starters and moved others around this spring. While they aren't ready to name a starting five just yet, a lot of work (and promise) highlighted the past couple months.
"We definitely over these 15 practices jelled more than I thought we would," fifth-year senior center Patrick Kugler told the Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis. "It’s been very good for our offensive line. There’s a lot of talent on this offensive line. People probably underestimate the amount of talent that they brought in here."
According to Chengelis, Mason Cole is expected to move to left tackle, while Ben Bredeson and Michael Onwenu will be the guards, Kugler at center and Jon Runyan or Juwann Bushell-Beatty at right tackle. But that isn't set in stone, and it's also not a guarantee those guys can keep Michigan near the top of the Big Ten.
If they develop, though, you can expect Harbaugh will field a winner once again.
How Is New LSU Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada's Offense Going to Look?
With Leonard Fournette gone, it's a safe bet the LSU offense is going to feature a hefty helping of running back Derrius Guice. The junior was a star last year and has the ability to be a Heisman Trophy candidate in 2017.
But the Tigers have proved in recent years that you can't be one-dimensional and expect to compete with teams such as Alabama in the rugged SEC West. That's why Ed Orgeron brought in new offensive coordinator Matt Canada from Pittsburgh.
Canada ran one of the most high-octane offenses in the nation last year for the Panthers, with weapons such as quarterback Nathan Peterman and running back James Conner. Now in Baton Rouge with all that talent, Canada has to find a way to balance the play-calling.
Quarterback Danny Etling is far from dynamic, but the Tigers pulled in a couple of freshmen signal-callers, and that may wind up being a battle this fall. The opportunity should be there as Canada needs to diversify the scheme and add some elements of surprise.
This spring wasn't too promising on that side of the ball in the spring game in an outing one LSU offensive assistant described as "rough" to ESPN.com's David Ching. Even so, that may not have been indicative of the whole practice schedule.
"His offense is kicking our defense’s tail this spring," Orgeron told SI.com's Andy Staples. "It's causing problems."
LSU needs for it to do the same when the games start, but the spring game at least lends some reasons for concern.
How Long Will It Take Willie Taggart to Return Oregon to Prominence?
New Oregon head coach Willie Taggart is standing on a swoosh-shaped gold mine in Eugene as he inherits a Ducks program that isn't that far removed from winning games in a big way.
That may seem a long time ago following the downward spiral of former coach Mark Helfrich's program that bottomed out with a 4-8 record a season ago that featured one of college football's most horrific defenses and an offense that used to be fearsome that was far from it.
That's why Oregon brought Taggart in from South Florida, and he augmented his staff with a brilliant hire of defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt fresh off a big season holding the same position at Colorado.
The biggest recruiting victory of Taggart's tenure so far was getting running back Royce Freeman back for his senior season. The stud rusher is good enough to compete for the Heisman Trophy and put the Ducks on his shoulders.
If sophomore quarterback Justin Herbert can build on a promising first year and the defense makes strides, the Ducks could surprise folks in the Pac-12.
Recruits are buying in. This past weekend, the Ducks soared with six commitments, highlighted by a trio of studs in offensive lineman Dawson Jaramillo, linebacker Adrian Jackson and running back Jamal Elliott.
How long will it take for Taggart to return the Ducks to prominence? That remains to be seen, and this spring proved there's still a way to go. But drastic improvement isn't out of the question, and with the way the Ducks are loading up on talent, it can't be too long.
How Good Can Ohio State's Secondary Be After the Loss of Three First-Rounders?
The only head coach who recruits at as consistently an elite level as Ohio State's Urban Meyer is Nick Saban at Alabama.
It's no surprise those two programs are near the top of the rankings almost every season.
So, when you see the Buckeyes losing elite playmakers such as safety Malik Hooker along with cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Gareon Conley in the first round of last week's NFL draft, it doesn't give you the normal pause it would with another program.
You know Meyer has stars ready to emerge. The depth and talent is so strong on the back end that it's possible Ohio State could be as good or better than it was in the secondary a year ago.
But who will take the reins and ride up the draft boards after dominating the Big Ten in 2017? It happens every year, so you know it's a possibility in Columbus. If that happens, OSU has enough firepower to compete for the national title yet again.
Denzel Ward is ready to slide in and be a superstar after essentially starting at corner a season ago. Damon Arnette and Alabama transfer Kendall Sheffield enjoyed strong springs, so they look ready to go. A slew of freshman DBs led by Jeffrey Okudah, Shaun Wade and Marcus Williamson will compete, too.
"We have the most depth that we’ve had at the position since I’ve been here. I’m extremely excited about the totality of the room," cornerbacks coach Kerry Coombs told Eleven Warriors' Tim Shoemaker.
At safety, starter Damon Webb returns, and plenty of able athletes are duking it out for the other spot. The Buckeyes have a who's who of former stud prospects at their disposal. It's an embarrassment of riches, but that sure is a ton of production to replace.
Who Will Replace Mitchell Trubisky at Quarterback for North Carolina?
The draft pick may have seemed like a stretch at second overall, but former North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky went from one-year starter to Chicago Bears' hopeful franchise savior.
Those are awfully big cleats to fill in Chapel Hill for Tar Heels offensive-minded head coach Larry Fedora.
This spring, the battle to replace Trubisky was waged with junior walk-on Manny Miles, sophomore Nathan Elliott, and redshirt freshmen Chazz Surratt and Logan Byrd going head-to-head. Perhaps Elliott holds the edge based on spring performance, but Byrd is a former star recruit.
The prevailing thought, however, is the race won't truly begin until LSU transfer Brandon Harris arrives on campus.
He believes he's a fit for Fedora's wide-open style more than the dual-threat, run-oriented offense he never mastered for Les Miles in Baton Rouge. If that's the case, the Tar Heels may wind up with a great situation at signal-caller.
Fedora seemed ready to give everybody a chance toward the end of spring when he talked to the North State Journal's Brett Friedlander.
"We've got four guys that are competing for the job right now, and I think all four have made good progress,” he said. “I don’t think any one of them is ready to go for us at this point, but through all the work over the summer and all the work through fall camp, we’ll have somebody ready to lead this team."
That means that somebody isn't set right now; far from it. So, after 15 practices, the Heels still don't know.
Can UCLA Quarterback Josh Rosen Live Up to Expectations Post Shoulder Injury?
Any time a star quarterback suffers a throwing-shoulder injury that requires surgery, there's reason to worry.
That was the case with UCLA junior Josh Rosen, who was lost for the season a year ago, which led to a forgettable season for the Bruins. Now, with head coach Jim Mora Jr. on shaky footing in 2017, he and the team need Rosen to regain his old form.
The former top recruit was back on the practice field this spring, trying to work out the rust before next season following surgery. He's also learning a new scheme with first-year offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch. He returned, went through spring and looked healthy.
However, he wasn't always sharp. There were some moments when he suffered through the same questionable decision-making that plagued the first part of his career. He also made some "Wow!" plays, too. But the Bruins need him to be consistent to take the next step.
There are humongous expectations on Rosen's shoulders, and in what is expected to be his final season in college, he needs to show growth in all areas. Rosen is all over everybody's way-too-early 2018 mock drafts (such as SI.com's Chris Burke's) but that's based more on talent than accomplishments.
After his injury a season ago, Rosen has lost all the L.A. headlines to USC signal-caller Sam Darnold. He has the arm talent and experience to seize back the spotlight, but he has to be consistent and show no ill effects from the injury.
If he does that, the Bruins could be a dark-horse pick in the Pac-12, and Rosen will finally live up to the hype. But a so-so spring leaves that in question.
Can Notre Dame Be Good Enough in 2017 for Brian Kelly to Keep His Job?
Speaking of 4-8 disasters like those suffered by Oregon and UCLA a season ago, Notre Dame and head coach Brian Kelly can commiserate.
The Fighting Irish squandered the final season of talented quarterback DeShone Kizer with inconsistent play-calling and a forgettable defensive performance that saw coordinator Brian VanGorder fired. Now in 2017, Kelly will enter a pivotal season with a ton of change.
Dynamic offensive coordinator Chip Long joins Kelly to try to turn around the Irish's fortunes, and his unit will be led by talented quarterback Brandon Wimbush, who has waited his turn patiently behind Kizer.
Kelly also made a strong hire on defense in plucking Wake Forest's Mike Elko away from Winston-Salem. The Demon Deacons finished 2016 in the top 20 in
Who Is Baker Mayfield's Go-To Receiver at Oklahoma?
Most of the talk around Oklahoma on the surface may revolve around the Sooners replacing all that ground-game production with Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon gone to the NFL.
That's a big deal. But head coach Bob Stoops has stockpiled an able stable of runners who will be able to churn out more than their fair share of yardage by committee behind perhaps the best offensive line in the country.
The bigger question, perhaps, is who will emerge to be quarterback Baker Mayfield's top receiving target following the departure of Heisman Trophy finalist Dede Westbrook?
Diminutive-but-speedy JUCO receiver Marquise Brown was a splash recruit for Stoops and will almost assuredly find a major role in 2017. The biggest returning name is junior Mark Andrews, who is capable of putting up big numbers.
Jeffery Mead, Nick Basquine, A.D. Miller, Mykel Jones and Dahu Green round out a group that could wind up being a strength because of the array of weaponry they can throw at a defensive backfield. That's not even mentioning tight end Grant Calcaterra.
But perhaps the biggest threat to be a star for the Sooners this year is Kentucky graduate transfer Jeff Badet. He hauled in 31 grabs for the Wildcats a season ago and led the SEC with 21.6 yards per catch.
He's almost the exact same size as Westbrook, and he should slide into that big-play role perfectly. So, while Andrews may wind up as the steady target, Badet could be the next breakout star for the Sooners, and he wasn't even around Norman this spring.