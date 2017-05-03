    Isaiah Thomas' Massive Night Highlights Tuesday's 2017 NBA Playoff Action

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2017

    The second round of the NBA playoffs rolled on Tuesday night with a pair of No. 1 seeds headlining a compelling bill.

    In the Eastern Conference, it was the Boston Celtics hosting the Washington Wizards at TD Garden in hopes of taking a 2-0 series leading following a thrilling Game 1 on Sunday afternoon.

    Out west, the Golden State Warriors were back in action for the first time since April 24 as they took the floor at Oracle Arena for Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Utah Jazz.

    Here's a rundown of the evening's results.

    Tuesday's NBA Playoff Results
    MatchupResult
    Game 2: Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics129-119, BOS (OT)
    Game 1: Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors106-94, GSW

         

    Isaiah Thomas Drops 53 in Overtime Thriller

    Isaiah Thomas put forth a postseason performance for the ages as he poured in 53 points and willed the Celtics to a 129-119 win that gave them a 2-0 series lead over the Wizards.

    Thomas, who had 24 points entering the fourth quarter, proceeded to drop 20 in the final frame of regulation before he erupted for nine of the Celtics' 15 points in the five-minute extra session.

    That scoring flurry predictably sent Twitter into a frenzy:

    By comparison, the Wizards scored 30 points combined in the fourth quarter and overtime as John Wall and Co. ran out of gas after taking a 109-104 lead with 3:09 remaining.

    According to Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver, Thomas' 53 points represented the most in a playoff game since Allen Iverson dropped 55 on the Charlotte Hornets in 2003.

    Not to be forgotten was Wall, who racked up 40 points (16-of-32 shooting), 13 assists, three steals and three blocks in another stellar effort:

    Bradley Beal, however, struggled to the tune of 14 points on 4-of-15 shooting and missed an uncontested mid-range jumper and potential game-winner as time expired in the fourth quarter.

    The Wizards will now try to right the ship Thursday when Game 3 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) tips off at Verizon Center.

         

    Warriors Breeze Past Jazz in Game 1

    The Warriors picked up right where they left off in Round 1 and throttled the Utah Jazz 106-94 to take a 1-0 series lead.

    Although balance was the name of the game for the defending Western Conference champions, Stephen Curry shined brightest with 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including a nifty layup after he spun Jazz center Rudy Gobert like a top thanks to a series of crossovers:

    Kevin Durant (17 points) also got in on the highlight parade when he hammered home a big transition slam during the Warriors' 31-point second quarter:

    Then there was Draymond Green, who set the tone on both ends with 17 points, eight boards, six assists, two blocks and two steals to keep the Warriors operating in a league of their own, according to ESPN Stats & Info:

    And while all five Warriors starters finished in double figures, the Jazz had just three top the 10-point barrier.

    In fact, Gobert finished as the team's leading scorer with 13 points on a night when Gordon Hayward (12 points) and Joe Johnson (11 points) were both held in check.

    Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday night (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Oracle Arena.