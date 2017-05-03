WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 2

WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 2May 3, 2017
Neville and Austin Aries' feud has been dominating 205 Live in recent months, so it was nice to get an episode showcasing six other Superstars this week.
Aries and Neville have produced a great match with every encounter, but their storyline has already been running through two pay-per-views. WWE was wise to give them the night off so the story doesn't grow stale.
The King of the Cruiserweights still had a presence on the show through his protege when TJ Perkins faced Lince Dorado.
The cruiserweight division is at an important point right now; it can either gain momentum and become a staple of WWE programming, or it can become a novelty act. The next few months will be crucial to the future of 205 Live.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode.
Lince Dorado vs. TJ Perkins
- The show opened with a video package to highlight the feud with Neville, Perkins and Aries. WWE's editors can make anything seem more interesting. The music in this one was especially engaging.
- Perkins desperately needs new music. He should change it to the song from the final level of Super Mario Bros. 3. That song represented the greatest villain of many childhoods.
- The crowd booing is the appropriate response to anyone who dabs.
The first match of the evening featured two standouts from the Cruiserweight Classic with Perkins taking on Dorado.
Dorado has been sitting on the sidelines for a long time while others were given storylines, but he is a solid high-flyer who can contribute a lot to the division in the right role.
WWE has yet to develop his character beyond being a masked Superstar, but it took a long time for cruiserweights to establish themselves in WCW, too.
Both of these men are capable of some incredible feats of agility, but Perkins focused more on his ground game to accentuate his new attitude. He even tried to rip Dorado's mask off, which is the ultimate sign of disrespect in the lucha community.
The pace could have been a bit quicker, but as a whole, this was a good match. Perkins picked up the win with his signature kneebar submission.
Grade: B
Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak
- The Brian Kendrick gave an interview before the match talking about his history with Akira Tozawa. Kendrick is so good at portraying someone who thinks he is actually the good guy. Tozawa abruptly ended the interview by kicking Kendrick in the face and grunting into the camera.
- Something about Ali's entrance music doesn't fit his character. He needs something with a quicker beat and more energy.
- With Gulak, Jack Gallagher, Dolph Ziggler and Samoa Joe all using the move regularly, the headbutt is making a big comeback in WWE.
After weeks of Drew Gulak protesting the high-flying style 205 Live is known for, he finally took on the target of his crusade, Mustafa Ali.
While the basis of their storyline is ridiculous, the combination of Gulak and Ali has the potential to produce some incredible performances.
Their styles are polar opposites, but that can often lead to the best chemistry. Gulak was aggressive right out of the gate, and he didn't let up while continuing to preach his cause.
However, Ali didn't let the submission expert control the entire match. He hit all his signature moves, but when he tried to finish off his opponent from the top rope, Gulak got his knees up and stole the win.
With another five minutes, they could have had the match of the night, but this was an average bout for these two Superstars.
This feud might not make a lot of sense, but it is giving two deserving talents time in front of the camera, and that is what's most important in the end.
Grade: C+
Noam Dar vs. Rich Swann
- Dar looked like he didn't have enough water pressure to wash all the shampoo out of his hair just like in the Seinfeld episode "The Shower Head."
- After this feud is over, Dar should turn babyface. It was fun when the crowd would chant his name to the "Imperial March" from Star Wars.
- Swann is like a cat. He always seems to land on his feet when he dives over the top rope.
- Watching someone hit the phoenix splash will never get old.
- The image of Foxy holding up Dar in celebration was hilarious. It didn't look like she had any trouble carrying him.
We have been getting a lot of Neville and Aries lately, so it was nice to get a break from their feud, even if it meant more time was devoted to the rivalry between Rich Swann and Noam Dar.
Without Alicia Fox at ringside, the focus was able to return to wrestling where it belongs. Swann and Dar each have their own unique style, but they mesh well together.
Both men were a little more aggressive than we are used to seeing, and it helped sell the personal nature of their conflict. They were given a good amount of time to work with, and they made the most of every minute.
Dar focusing on the left arm throughout the match was a nice bit of continuity, but when it came time for him to get the victory, he used a running kick to the face to put Swann away.
After he was declared the winner, Foxy joined Dar in the ring for a celebration, indicating a possible reunion for the troubled couple.
Grade: B+
