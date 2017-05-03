WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 2

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Neville and Austin Aries' feud has been dominating 205 Live in recent months, so it was nice to get an episode showcasing six other Superstars this week.

Aries and Neville have produced a great match with every encounter, but their storyline has already been running through two pay-per-views. WWE was wise to give them the night off so the story doesn't grow stale.

The King of the Cruiserweights still had a presence on the show through his protege when TJ Perkins faced Lince Dorado.

The cruiserweight division is at an important point right now; it can either gain momentum and become a staple of WWE programming, or it can become a novelty act. The next few months will be crucial to the future of 205 Live.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode.