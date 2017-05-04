NBA Playoff Teams That Will Be the Biggest Players in Free Agency

1 of 5

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are already a squad on the fringes of title contention, and they have a distinct chance to work their way through the Eastern Conference for the franchise's first NBA Finals appearance since 2010.

Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford are both flat-out rolling, and no team in this half of the Association has emerged as a truly dominant force.

But they could be better in 2017-18.

Kelly Olynyk has been a solid two-way player during the 2017 playoffs, and his floor spacing always makes him valuable to the green-clad troops.

Renounce his rights anyway to clear his $7,735,034 free-agency hold. Cut Demetrius Jackson, Jordan Mickey and Tyler Zeller, all of whom have non-guaranteed salaries. Let Amir Johnson, Jonas Jerebko, James Young and Gerald Green walk, and the C's are down to $61,733,926 in guaranteed salary.

That's enough to bring aboard a rookie stud, which could come as high as No. 1 in the 2017 NBA draft after swapping picks with the Brooklyn Nets, and still have max money. Boston could go after anyone on the open market, whether they're targeting Blake Griffin, Gordon Hayward or someone else entirely. And even after doing that, they'd still have cap room to fill out the roster with more than fillers.

It's entirely feasible that the Celtics could trot out Thomas, Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder, Hayward and Horford in the starting lineup, with Jaylen Brown, Markelle Fultz, Marcus Smart and someone like Taj Gibson or JaMychal Green coming off the pine. Frankly, that may still sell their spending power short.

Plus, Boston won't just be active in free agency. It could also package its assets and space in a deal for another superstar, throwing potential godfather offers at the Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers for Jimmy Butler and Paul George, respectively.

This organization can travel down plenty of routes during the summer. All that's certain is they won't stand pat, as they did at the 2017 trade deadline.