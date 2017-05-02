Adam Jones Given Standing Ovation by Red Sox Crowd Before 1st AB

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Fans at Fenway Park on Tuesday evening gave Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones a standing ovation a day after he was subjected to racial slurs during Monday night's 5-2 win over the Boston Red Sox.

Major League Baseball's Twitter account relayed video of the crowd rising to its feet as Jones stepped into the batter's box in the first inning:

Following Monday's victory, Jones told reporters a fan threw a bag of peanuts at him and that he was "called the N-word a handful of times," according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Since then, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, the Red Sox and the mayor of Boston have all denounced the fans' actions.

Prior to Tuesday's game, Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts implored fans to "stand up" for Jones and "say no to racism."