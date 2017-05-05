Biggest Questions That Can Be Answered Right Away in Rookie Camps

0 of 10

The NFL doesn't provide rest for the weary. Rookie minicamps are next on the docket.

For many of the recent draftees, they've been going nonstop since August.

Fall camp led to the regular season and into bowl games. Once the on-field portion of the process ended, many went straight into training for the NFL combine. Some enjoyed the awards circuit, Shrine Game and/or Senior Bowl. More training ensued after the combine to prepare for pro days. Then, each of the 32 teams invited multiple prospects for personal workouts or private visits.

All of this leads up to the draft and leaves prospects with their heads spinning.

Even after experiencing the unbridled joy of being drafted and realizing part of their dreams, incoming rookies must now prepare for the real world. Multiple rookie camps open May 5, just six days after the draft ended. All of them will be in full swing by May 12, per NFL.com.

Positive or negative impressions will be made during these initial practices. Prospects will flash and look to provide answers for their team's biggest problem areas. Ten specific issues found around the league will garner the most interest.