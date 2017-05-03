Oakland Raiders' Remaining Post-Draft Prioirty List

1 of 7

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Raiders fans watched McKenzie pass on inside linebackers Reuben Foster in the first round and Anthony Walker Jr. in the third and fourth rounds. Similar to the 2015 draft, an inside linebacker didn't show up on the board until the fifth round. Two years ago, Oakland signed veteran Curtis Lofton to fill the position with Ben Heeney as the young rookie with potential.

Now, the Raiders should consider bringing in a veteran to take over the starting position in case the young players struggle to claim the spot with an impressive showing through the offseason.

Currently, Perry Riley Jr. and Gerald Hodges remain free agents; they ranked No. 15 and No. 21 among all linebacker for the 2016 season, per Pro Football Focus.

After the draft, McKenzie gave some insight on the outlook at inside linebacker when asked about Riley's potential return to the team.

"It's an ongoing evaluation. We'll see what we got coming in. We'll have the rookie minicamp. Then, we'll have everybody together. If we need to add someone else, we will," McKenzie said.

The Raiders executive shouldn't wait until late summer to grab a proven veteran, who's coming off a solid campaign—especially one familiar with the defensive scheme. Riley started 11 games for the Silver and Black in the previous season, which amounts to more than all the young talent competing for the position combined. Cory James and Heeney combine for 10 starts on the inside.

Marquel Lee comes in as a rookie talent, who ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. labeled as an early special teams asset.

"I had Marquel Lee as a bit of a reach (though he could be good on special teams early)," Kiper said.

McKenzie's overall acquisitions have helped put the Raiders back in the postseason conversation. However, aside from Riley, his choices at inside linebacker haven't fared well over the past few seasons. The Raiders need a blend of talent to ensure the best possible player secures the starting spot.