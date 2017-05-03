Oakland Raiders' Remaining Post-Draft Prioirty List

Oakland Raiders' Remaining Post-Draft Prioirty ListMay 3, 2017
The 2017 NFL draft ends, and the offseason planning begins for the Oakland Raiders. What belongs on general manager Reggie McKenzie and head coach Jack Del Rio's joint checklist?
The Raiders have already signed several free agents, who didn't hear their names called during the draft. Silver and Black Pride's Levi Damien has an up-to-date tracker on all the undrafted rookie hopefuls attempting to secure a roster spot.
Early projections on rookie roles will lead discussions until training camps open in the summer. Nonetheless, a few roster moves and question marks come to mind in May.
Most have asked about the Raiders' inside linebacker position. Others wonder about the future at left tackle beyond the 2017 season. For those who love fierce competition, expect to see several players battle for a few key spots in the starting lineup.
What's on the agenda from May to August?
Add Veteran Insurance at Inside Linebacker
Raiders fans watched McKenzie pass on inside linebackers Reuben Foster in the first round and Anthony Walker Jr. in the third and fourth rounds. Similar to the 2015 draft, an inside linebacker didn't show up on the board until the fifth round. Two years ago, Oakland signed veteran Curtis Lofton to fill the position with Ben Heeney as the young rookie with potential.
Now, the Raiders should consider bringing in a veteran to take over the starting position in case the young players struggle to claim the spot with an impressive showing through the offseason.
Currently, Perry Riley Jr. and Gerald Hodges remain free agents; they ranked No. 15 and No. 21 among all linebacker for the 2016 season, per Pro Football Focus.
After the draft, McKenzie gave some insight on the outlook at inside linebacker when asked about Riley's potential return to the team.
"It's an ongoing evaluation. We'll see what we got coming in. We'll have the rookie minicamp. Then, we'll have everybody together. If we need to add someone else, we will," McKenzie said.
The Raiders executive shouldn't wait until late summer to grab a proven veteran, who's coming off a solid campaign—especially one familiar with the defensive scheme. Riley started 11 games for the Silver and Black in the previous season, which amounts to more than all the young talent competing for the position combined. Cory James and Heeney combine for 10 starts on the inside.
Marquel Lee comes in as a rookie talent, who ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. labeled as an early special teams asset.
"I had Marquel Lee as a bit of a reach (though he could be good on special teams early)," Kiper said.
McKenzie's overall acquisitions have helped put the Raiders back in the postseason conversation. However, aside from Riley, his choices at inside linebacker haven't fared well over the past few seasons. The Raiders need a blend of talent to ensure the best possible player secures the starting spot.
Develop Donald Penn's Eventual Replacement
The Raiders added two massive offensive tackles with Donald Penn's contract year in mind. The 34-year-old left tackle earned his second Pro Bowl invite after a stellar 2016 season. The front office should consider extending his deal if he puts together another solid campaign.
Nonetheless, the team must prepare a young asset to eventually take over the veteran's position. At 6'6", 343 pounds, fourth-round pick David Sharpe compares to Penn's 6'4", 340-pound frame. After the draft, McKenzie discussed the Florida prospect as an asset, who can play on both sides:
He's a guy that can play both tackle positions. He's a big man, big wingspan, boatloads of talent, very coordinated with his hands and feet. So, he has the ability to move people and also stay in front of a pass [protection] guy. We like a lot of things. He got a lot refine that he has to do just like any young player.
Sharpe will have to show foot quickness to handle the pressure on the edge when facing top-notch pass-rushers within the AFC West division. NFL Media's Lance Zierlein expressed concern with agility and quickness at his size:
"Unable to get across the face of defenders and doesn't have the upfield quickness to make cut-off blocks on linebackers. Lacks feet and body control needed to mirror and keep his blocks centered," Zierlein said.
The Florida prospect doesn't have to run out and catch touchdown passes like Penn on occasion, but he must show the ability to shuffle his feet into position, which allows him to use his power and leverage to stonewall athletic edge-rushers.
Sort out Right Tackle Position
As McKenzie mentioned, Sharpe may develop into an asset at right tackle, which puts him in the running with five other offensive linemen to win the position.
As the most experienced among the group, Marshall Newhouse lists as the favorite to start Week 1. Austin Howard's shoulder surgeries put him in a precarious predicament as a potential roster cut late in the offseason. Vadal Alexander showed flashes as a rookie, but he must follow up with a strong training camp to emerge as the favorite. Jylan Ware, a seventh-round pick, could follow Alexander's footsteps and earn early snaps in his first season.
Ware stands at 6'8", 295 pounds and shows more agility and athleticism than Sharpe. Though, his lean frame and high pad level make him susceptible to compact bull-rushing edge-rushers, who attack with power and a low center of gravity.
The Alabama State prospect also played against lesser competition in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, but his skill set certainly translates to the pros as a potential starter in this league.
The battle at right tackle should extend throughout the preseason. The Raiders have a lot of big bodies to try out at both left and right tackle positions.
Find the Best Interior Combination on Defensive Line
Speaking of shuffling big bodies, the Raiders can't allow ball-carriers to run rampant over the defensive line in consecutive seasons. Mario Edwards Jr.'s availability should help the front line. However, the team needs another piece to step up on run defense on the opposite side of Justin Ellis.
McKenzie drafted defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes, who hit the ground thumping offensive linemen during his first two years at UCLA. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in the first game of his junior campaign, which hurt his performance during the previous year.
Del Rio acknowledged his uneven season with the media after Day 2 of the draft:
"His film is inconsistent, honestly. I just talked to him a little while ago and said we're looking for the high-energy guy– the motivated guy. He's a really good athlete. He came out of high school highly regarded. He's an active good defensive lineman that we think his best football is in front of him," Del Rio said.
On a Friday night conference call, Vanderdoes said he weighs 302 pounds, and he lost 40 pounds before reporting to the NFL Scouting Combine for workouts. The UCLA prospect also admits that he played through multiple ankle sprains, which affected his play last year.
At 302 pounds, with the same strength and energy illustrated on his tape before the 2015 season and in flashes through 2016, the Raiders may have a solid run defender with their third-round pick. He comes into the league more experienced than Ward playing on the interior. If healthy, Vanderdoes may alternate with Denico Autry, who's better at rushing the passer on the defensive line.
Maximize on T.J. Carrie's Versatility in Contract Year
It's not surprising to see players compete with a little more juice during a contract year. Though, defensive back T.J. Carrie has shown his ability to play outside and inside at cornerback as well as strong safety.
The Raiders put way too much on his plate during the 2015 season when he played three positions in the secondary and served as the team's primary punt returner. He finished the previous season on a high note as the slot cornerback.
The Raiders drafted cornerback Gareon Conley in the first round, who met with Cleveland authorities on Monday to clear his name in rape accusations, per Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Michael Gehlken. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, via Conley's lawyer Kevin Spellacy, the county prosecutor will need six to eight weeks for a definitive word on the case.
If Conley avoids punishment, the Raiders would likely want him on the field for the 2017 season in a decent role as a first-round pick. Carrie would probably share snaps in the slot or serve as a backup safety ahead of Keith McGill.
The Ohio State product can jam receivers on the perimeter, play the deep ball with makeup speed and shift inside. With the versatility in his game at the beginning stages of his career, it would be foolish not to develop the No. 24 overall pick with early snaps. He's also projected to eventually take over for Sean Smith or David Amerson on the perimeter.
The decision to move Carrie around the secondary with a manageable volume in snaps allows the Raiders to have an experienced backup safety as Obi Melifonwu finds his way. Conley would also gain some experience in the nickel package.
Retool Special Teams Unit
The Raiders lost three core special teams players in safety Brynden Trawick, linebacker Daren Bates and wide receiver Andre Holmes during free agency. Oftentimes, we overlook return teams until the opposition scores a touchdown on a punt or kickoff return.
The Raiders defense has disappointed over the past two seasons. The team can't afford to allow more points due to a faulty group on special teams coverage.
Expect two of the three young inside linebackers to heavily contribute on kick coverage. Cornerbacks Antonio Hamilton and Dexter McDonald should see increased roles on special teams as well.
The need for core special teams players may keep Taiwan Jones on the roster despite the team's decision to draft running back Elijah Hood, who's a potential keeper as the No. 4 tailback behind the Raiders' backfield trio.
Extensions for Derek Carr and Gabe Jackson
Extensions for offensive guard Gabe Jackson and Carr should be the easiest item on the checklist. The team opted to exercise edge-rusher Khalil Mack's fifth-year option, which buys the front office extra time for his massive payout.
According to NBC Bay Area reporter Scott Bair, the team intends to push forward with negotiations to extend Carr's deal with the NFL draft in the rear-view mirror. Once the Raiders take care of the franchise quarterback, his interior protector and key component to the ground attack stands next in line.
Before the rookie contracts take a toll, the Raiders have $32.1 million in cap space, per Spotrac. After Carr and Jackson sign new deals, the front office should have enough to ink a veteran inside linebacker on a minimum deal, which loops back to the top priority on the offseason to-do list.
