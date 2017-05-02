South Carolina Defensive Linemen Stephon Taylor, Dexter Wideman to Transfer

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The South Carolina Gamecocks lost some depth on their defensive line Tuesday.

According to Hale McGranahan of SEC Country, head coach Will Muschamp said defensive linemen Stephon Taylor and Dexter Wideman are leaving the program.

McGranahn noted Wideman will transfer to South Carolina State, while Taylor will look for opportunities closer to his New Orleans home.

Ben Breiner of The State noted Wideman initially committed to Florida State in 2014 but ultimately flipped to the Gamecocks. He spent time in prep school at Camden Military Academy before redshirting in 2016 for the Gamecocks.

Taylor arrived at South Carolina as a 4-star prospect, per Scout, and the 29th-best player in the class of 2016.

According to Breiner, Muschamp previously named Taylor as one of the younger defensive linemen who needed to take a step forward as South Carolina looked to bounce back from two straight losing seasons in 2017.