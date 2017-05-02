Manchester United Transfer News: Kylian Mbappe Fee Reported Amid Latest Rumours

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

AS Monaco are reportedly set to demand up to €140 million (£118.3 million) for teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe after rejecting an €85 million (£71.8 million) bid from Manchester United.

According to GianlucaDiMarzio.com, the Ligue 1 club are desperate to hold on to forward Mbappe for another season so will only let him go if they receive a bid of at least €120 million (£101.4 million).

United then will need to up their bid significantly if they are to add the 18-year-old to their ranks in the summer, while the Frenchman himself is said to be "intrigued" by the potential of a switch to Real Madrid, per Di Marzio.

Mbappe continued his stunning breakout 2016-17 campaign on Saturday as he netted in Monaco's 3-1 defeat of Toulouse, his fifth goal in as many games in all competitions.

Per WhoScored.com, the young striker has returned 24 goals in 38 appearances for Leonardo Jardim's side this season as they have led the Ligue 1 title race, reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, and made the final and last four of the Coupe de la Ligue and Coupe de France, respectively.

He is widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents across Europe and it comes as little surprise that Monaco are not keen to let him go.

Indeed, according to Sky Sports News HQ's Bryan Swanson, the Stade Louis II outfit are not prepared to sell him, and they are reportedly yet to receive a bid for Mbappe:

United have been heavily reliant on 35-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic to score their goals this season, but after suffering a cruciate ligament injury recently, he is unlikely to play for the Red Devils again, per Miguel Delaney on The Independent.

Mbappe would join a hugely talented young attack at Old Trafford under manager Jose Mourinho that already includes Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard.

United would need him to hit the ground run in goalscoring terms, and he has proved this season that he has no problem finding the back of the net, per the Champions League:

However, given his youth and the fact he is still unproven, it seems unlikely United will be prepared to make a £100 million-plus outlay for Mbappe after just one fine season in the French top flight.