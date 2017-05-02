4-Star QB Prospect DeJuan Ellis Decommits from Virginia Tech

4-Star QB Prospect DeJuan Ellis Decommits from Virginia TechMay 2, 2017
DeJuan Ellis, a 4-star quarterback prospect from Owings Mills, Maryland, announced Tuesday he is re-opening his recruiting process after verbally committing to the Virginia Tech Hokies in August 2016.
Ellis made the move official in a post on Twitter:
DeJuan Ellis @DeJuanEllisll
I'm am opening up my recruitment https://t.co/PLMFf2HZNh5/2/2017, 9:28:02 PM
A dual-threat prospect, Ellis has long been considered one of the more compelling signal-callers among 2018 recruits.
According to Scout, Ellis is the 18th-ranked quarterback and 232nd-ranked player overall in his class. Furthermore, Ellis is the second-ranked quarterback in the entire East Region and the No. 1 overall player at his position in the state of Maryland.
Soon to be a rising senior, Ellis will look to build on a junior campaign that saw him throw for 14 touchdowns, rush 16 touchdowns and post more than 1,000 yards on the ground and through the air:
Ellis will also have to reconsider where he'll continue his football journey now that he's re-opened his recruitment.
Prior to making a verbal commitment to the Hokies, Ellis received offers from a handful of schools including Illinois, Maryland, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Toledo and Wake Forest.
Recruit information courtesy of Scout.com unless noted otherwise.