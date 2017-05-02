Aaron Lennon Detained by Police in Greater Manchester Under Mental Health Act

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Everton winger Aaron Lennon was detained by Greater Manchester Police officers under the Mental Health Act on Sunday after he caused concerns over his state of mind.

According to the Daily Mail's Mike Keegan, he had to be "negotiated with" by police officers next to a busy road by the M602 motorway in Salford, Greater Manchester.

A spokesman said: "Police were called at around 4.35pm on Sunday, April 30, 2017 to reports of a concern for the welfare of a man. Officers attended and a 30-year-old man was detained under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act and was taken to hospital for assessment."

Former England international Lennon has not played a game for the Toffees since a 17-minute substitute appearance at Middlesbrough in the Premier League on February 11.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

According to Keegan, Everton manager Ronald Koeman said ahead of a clash with Manchester United on April 4 that Lennon was "not in a physical way to be part of the team."

The Merseyside club issued a statement on Tuesday, per Keegan: "Aaron Lennon is currently receiving care and treatment for a stress-related illness. The club is supporting him through this and his family has appealed for privacy at this time."

Lennon joined Everton on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur in September 2015 after a previous loan spell at Goodison Park.