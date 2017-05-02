Aaron Hernandez's Car He Allegedly Committed Murder in for Sale on eBay

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

The car Aaron Hernandez used while allegedly killing two people in a 2012 drive-by shooting is reportedly on sale on eBay.

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports reported the 2006 Toyota 4Runner prosecutors called the "murder car" has drawn bids of more than $10,000. TMZ noted Hernandez was found not guilty of the two murders, "but the person who has the car now is using the fame from the trial to drive up the price."

The car dealer who is selling the vehicle said he leased it to Hernandez during the tight end's playing days in exchange for autographs and appearances, and he is offering a signed jersey to the winning bidder.

Hernandez played three seasons for the New England Patriots after playing collegiately for the University of Florida. While he was found not guilty of the drive-by killings, he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd when he was discovered dead in his prison cell last month.

Hernandez's death was officially ruled a suicide.