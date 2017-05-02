    Adrian Peterson Talks Role with Saints, Playing with Drew Brees

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistMay 2, 2017

    FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2016, file photo, Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, in Minneapolis. Free-agent running back Adrian Peterson has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have not announced a deal, but Peterson tells ESPN in a statement that he's agreed to play in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File)
    Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

    Adrian Peterson is looking to reinvent his career with the New Orleans Saints in 2017 and has no qualms about the team's suddenly-crowded backfield.

    Per ESPN's Mike Triplett, Peterson said "I knew what I was getting myself into" about the Saints using multiple running backs and getting the ball into everyone's hands. 

    Peterson also loves the idea of pairing up with quarterback Drew Brees, per the Saints' official Twitter"Envisioning myself in the backfield with Drew Brees it was like 'Wow, what will the opposing team do?'"

    ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Peterson's deal with the Saints is a one-year deal with an option for 2018 with a base value of $7 million. 

    1. Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft

    2. Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Day 2

    3. Marcus Williams NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Saints Rookie

    4. Insider Buzz: Jaguars May Not Use Option on Bortles

    5. Grading the Trubisky Pick

    6. Former Pitt RB Beat Cancer, Now Sets Sights on NFL

    7. What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season?

    8. Insider Buzz: Saints Want Long-Term Deal with Malcolm Butler Before Trade

    9. Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson 'Frustrated' with Free Agency, Raiders

    10. What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency?

    11. What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver?

    12. Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys

    13. Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing

    14. Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing

    15. Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore

    16. Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine

    17. Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market

    18. Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA

    19. Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing

    20. Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick

    21. Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine

    22. Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt?

    23. Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question

    24. Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon?

    25. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land?

    26. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor

    27. Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine

    28. Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop

    29. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount

    30. Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options

    31. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land?

    32. The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross

    33. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land?

    34. Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested

    35. Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson

    36. Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE

    37. Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks?

    38. Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles?

    39. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys?

    40. Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine

    41. Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns

    42. Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine

    43. Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine

    44. Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire

    45. Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation

    46. Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys

    47. Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz

    48. Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins

    49. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    50. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    51. Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft

    52. Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use

    53. Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget

    54. Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career

    55. Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy

    56. Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary

    57. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    58. Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse

    59. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    60. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    61. NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson

    62. Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016

    63. Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency

    64. Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging

    65. Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland

    66. Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB

    67. Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI?

    68. NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony?

    69. Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI

    70. Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors?

    71. Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI

    72. Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason

    73. Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season

    74. Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era?

    75. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    76. Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job

    77. Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting'

    78. Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI

    79. Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI

    80. Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers

    81. Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans

    82. NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top

    83. Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL

    84. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota"

    85. Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016?

    86. Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan

    87. Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team

    88. Insider Buzz: Outgoing Rams Coaching Staff Blames Todd Gurley's Struggles on Him

    89. From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey

    90. Insider Buzz: Stanford's Solomon Thomas Looking Like Top-10 Talent

    91. Jackson vs. Garcon: Redskins Are Facing Difficult 2017 Free Agent Decision

    92. Simms' Hidden Truth: Falcons Use of Julio Jones Too Dynamic for NE to Shut Down

    93. Insider Buzz: Chiefs' Chris Ballard Emerging as Favorite for Colts' GM Job

    94. Insider Buzz: 3 Teams Eyeing Free Agent DeSean Jackson If Let Go by Washington

    95. Simms' Hidden Truth: X-Factors for Patriots to Slow Down Explosive Falcons in SB

    Mark Ingram is coming off a career year in which he played in all 16 games for the first time since 2012. He broke the 1,000-yard barrier for the first time in his NFL career and averaged 5.1 yards per carry. 

    The Saints also selected running back Alvin Kamara in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. There is no shortage of options for New Orleans to use at the position next season. 

    Peterson, who turned 32 on March 21, missed 13 games last season for the Minnesota Vikings due to a torn meniscus. He led the NFL in carries and rushing yards during the 2015 season. 