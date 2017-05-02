Mike Scott's Felony Drug Charge Dismissed by Georgia Superior Court

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

A Georgia superior court dismissed felony drug charges against former NBA forward Mike Scott and granted a motion to suppress evidence in the case.

According to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, Judge Currie Mingledorff II said evidence of racial profiling played a part in the decision to suppress evidence regarding the drug charges against Scott and his brother, Antonn.



"In my 35 years of practicing law, this could be the worst case of racial profiling I have ever seen," Scott's counsel, Steve Weiner, told Wojnarowski. "Hopefully this will lead to Banks County, Georgia, re-evaluating their policies.”

